The Tampa Bay Lightning have five prospects playing for Team Canada in the 2017 World Junior Championship in Toronto and Montreal beginning tonight..

Anthony Cirelli, Taylor Raddysh, Mathieu Joseph, Mitchell Stephens and Connor Ingram will represent Team Canada in the this year’s World Junior Championship.

All five know each other from the Lightning’s rookie and development camps, but they now have a chance to be teammates in an elite level tournament for junior-age players. Canada is looking to win on home ice after being eliminated in the quarter-finals by host Finland last year in Helsinki.

C Anthony Cirelli, Oshawa Generals

Drafted 72nd overall (3rd Round) in 2015

Cirelli was one of five prospects named to Team Canada’s roster for the 2017 World Junior Championship, which begins its pre-tournament games tonight. Through 25 games with the Gens until he departed for the WJC, Cirelli has 13 goals and 20 assists to rank second in Oshawa scoring.

RW Taylor Raddysh, Erie Otters

Drafted 58th overall (2nd Round) in 2016

Also named to the final roster for Team Canada, Raddysh left his Otter club leading in assists (38) and points (61) through 28 games, and still leads the entire OHL in scoring.

C Mitchell Stephens, Saginaw Spirit

Drafted 33rd overall (2nd Round) in 2015

Stephens will represent Canada for the fifth time at the upcoming World Juniors, joining the four other Bolt prospects on the roster. Through 22 games before the WJC break, Stephens sits second in Spirit scoring with 11 goals and 28 points.

G Connor Ingram, Kamloops Blazers

Drafted 88th overall (3rd Round) in 2016

As expected, Ingram will be part of the goalie tandem for Canada at the WJC. He has a 14-9-1 record for Kamloops to go along with a .935 save percentage and a 2.12 goals-against.

RW Mathieu Joseph, Saint John Sea Dogs

Drafted 120th overall (4th Round) in 2015

Joseph will join his fellow prospects at the World Juniors for Canada, and has 25 goals and 45 points through 29 games as he hits pause on his season in Saint John.

Game one for team Canada is tonight at 8:00 PM vs. Russia at the Air Canada Centre. The game will be shown on NHL Network.

