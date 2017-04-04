The Lightning have battled back to be involved in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Bolts have four games remaining against Boston, Toronto and Montreal away from Amalie Arena and Buffalo at home. They no longer control their own destiny but will have a lot to say about it. It is possible that Tampa Bay could run the table and not make the playoffs.

According to MoneyPuck.com, the Lightning could be right in the thick of things if they beat the Bruins in regulation tonight or out of it with a loss.

As of today, here is whzt tjhe Lightning are facing:

Tampa Bay (88 points) trails the Boston Bruins (92 points) by four points with a game in hand and a head-to-head match-up tonight in Boston. After tonight the Bruins host Ottawa and end the season on Saturday against Washington.

Toronto (93 points) is five points up on Tampa Bay (88 points) and looks to be ready to clinch a playoff spot but still has a tough four game homestand against Washington, Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and Columbus. Toronto is 5-3-2 versus those teams this season. The Maple Leafs playoff odds are now 99%. Toronto could clinch on Tuesday if they beat Caps and the Lightning lose in regulation.

Ottawa (92 points) is four points ahead of Tampa Bay (88 points)., Their remaining schedule is Detroit at home tonight, Boston away on Thursday, the Rangers at home on Saturday and the Islanders away on Sunday. Ottawa has a 1-3-1 record in their last five games and has injury troubles. They are 3-0 versus the two New York squads and Boston this season.

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.