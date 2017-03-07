Andrei Vasilevskiy was stellar, stopping 33 of 34 shots the New York Rangers fired at him. The Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime 1-0 on Mika Zibanejad‘s breakaway goal.

Despite the loss, the Bolts earned an important point which pulled them two points away from the playoffs.

The scoreless first period was a physical one that saw Cedric Paquette and Chris Kreider get into it and Gabriel Dumont and Steven Kampfer tangled.

Tanner Glass and Luke Witkowski provided the battle of heavyweights.

The Rangers outshot the Lightning 12-9. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy was solid. The period had 25 hits and 20 penalty minutes in it.

The scoreless second period was a disjointed, penalty filled 20 minutes.

Cumulative shot totals were 25-24 in favor of Tampa Bay. 12 more penalty minutes and another 13 hits occurred in the second period.

Vasilevskiy sparkled in the period, making big save after big save.

The third period saw Andrei Vasilevskiy cement his number one status as he kept the Bolts even with the Rangers. He made three important stops on sniper Rick Nash. The game headed to overtime as the Bolts earned an important point.

At 3:56 of the overtime, Mika Zibanejad scored his ninth of the season on a breakaway, assisted by Ryan McDonagh. The Rangers got the second point and the victory.

Victor Hedman said he thought Jonathan Drouin was on the other side on the final play. He took full responsibility for the mishap, “One I wish I had back,” he said.

Shots ended up 38-34 Lightning. In a physical and entertaining game, the hits were 23-23.

“I think that was one of the best game’s we played all year. Effort was there. Energy was there. If we play like that, I’ll take our chances,” said Ondrej Palat.

Anton Stralman on Vasilevskiy’s play, “He’s taken his game to another level. That’s what we need.”

Cooper on Luke Witkowski playing forward, “He’s our new Brian Boyle.”

“It was one of those games that I thought both teams deserved a point. I think we deserved another one. We did everything in our power to win. But give them credit: They’re a 40-win team for a reason,” stated coach Jon Cooper.

Tampa Bay will host the Wild on Thursday at 7:30.

