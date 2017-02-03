Tyler Johnson and Brayden Point scored for the Lightning (22-24-6), who are 1-4-2 in their past seven games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves but it wasn’t near enough as Erik Karlsson had three assists and Mark Stone scored twice to help the Ottawa Senators to a 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena last night.

The game was Senators coach Guy Boucher’s first in Tampa after he coached the Lightning from 2010-13. He led Tampa Bay to the 2011 Eastern Conference Final.

The scoreless first period featured some solid scoring chances from Alex Killorn, Victor Hedman and J.T. Brown. Shots for the period were 7-5 in favor of the Senators.

Tampa Bay opened the scoring at 3:39, as Tyler Johnson scored his 16th of the year, assisted by Nikita Kucherov (26). Johnson has three goals and three assists over his last five games.

Ottawa tied it up when Mark Stone scored his 17th of the season at 6:33, assisted by Zack Smith (14) and Cody Ceci (7). Stone just slipped the puck under Vasilevskiy.

Ottawa’s Kyle Turris scored his 18th, a power play goal at 11:03, assisted by Mike Hoffman (19) and Erik Karlsson (34). Turris’ shot came from the left circle and tipped off of Vasilevskiy’s glove and in.

Shots after the second period were 20-12 in favor of Ottawa.

The Sens Mike Hoffman scored his 18th at 2:53 of the third period, assisted by Kyle Turris (18) and Mark Stone (21).

The Bolts Brayden Point scored his fifth goal, assisted by Brian Boyle (7) and Ondrej Palat (15) at 7:56 to make it 3-2.

Mark Stone scored his second of the game to put the Lightning in a 4-2 hole at 9:22 and Chris Kelly made it 5-2 with an empty netter as the clock ran out.

Shots for the game ended at 30-21 in favor of Ottawa.

Coach Jon Cooper on team’s confidence level right now: “This group’s never been through this right now, so this is uncharted territory. It seems every time we start taking a step forward, we take two steps back.”

Victor Hedman on turning it around: “We owe it to our fans, we owe it to ourselves, we owe it to the guy next to us.”

The Bolts opened a crucial homestand with back to back losses to teams it’s chasing. They have now dropped six of their last seven. They are eight points out of playoff spot. Tampa Bay fell to 22-24-6 on the season.

Tampa Bay will host the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday at 7:00 PM.

