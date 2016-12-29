Tyler Johnson had two goals including the overtime winner to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Montreal Canadiens. Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman also scored for the Bolts and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 of 22 shots in the comeback win. The Lightning got a few of their injured players back that contributed heavily last night. Nikita Kucherov had two assists and Palat had an assist and the tying goal.

Montreal’s Alexander Radulov scored his seventh of the year at 3:24 assisted by Paul Byron (9). Bolts goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy gave the puck away behind his net, where Byron made the centering feed in front for Radulov, who buried the puck.

That was the 23rd time in 36 games the Lightning has allowed the first goal. Bolts are 6-13-3 when that happens.

Tyler Johnson tied it at one as he scored his tenth goal. Assists went to Nikita Kucherov (18) and Ondrej Palat (10) at 10:39.

With Victor Hedman in the box, Shea Weber scored his ninth goal on a one-timer assisted by Byron (10) and Max Pacioretty (14). It was Weber’s first goal in 15 games.

Shots for the first period were 8-7 in favor of Montreal.

The Canadiens made it 3-1 early in the second period on a bad Lightning line change as Chris Terry scored his second of the season from a bad angle, assisted by Daniel Carr (4) and Michael McCarron (3) at 3:07. The line change was slow allowing only forward Brayden Point to get back.

Shots in the period were 13-8 in favor of the Bolts.

Victor Hedman pulled the Bolts to within one by beating Carey Price low to the stick side for his seventh goal, assisted by Kucherov (19) at 11:14 of the third period.

With that goal, Victor Hedman ties Chris Gratton for eighth place overall on the Lightning’s all-time scoring list. He now has 259 career points.

Ondrej Palat tied the game at three at 16:30 assisted by Hedman (24) and Point (12). For Palat, it was his fifth goal, a power play goal. Brian Boyle provided a huge screen for Palat.

After a wild third period, the game moved to overtime.

Tyler Johnson won it for the Bolts, scoring his eleventh of the season at 1:36 of the OT, assisted by Jason Garrison (5) and Andrei Vasilevskiy (1).

Shots for the game were 30-22 in favor of the Lightning. They were 1-3 on the power play and 2-3 on the penalty kill.

Veteran center Valtteri Filppula was benched against the Canadiens for disciplinary reasons after missing a team meeting Wednesday morning.

Tampa Bay will host the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow at 7:30 PM.

