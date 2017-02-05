Brian Boyle scored the game winning goal in the shootout to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at Amalie Arena last night.

Alex Killorn and Jonathan Drouin scored, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists for the Lightning (23-24-6), who won for the first time in four games. Ben Bishop made 14 saves through overtime, and then denied two of four Ducks in the shootout.

At 8:14 Anaheim’s Brandon Montour fired a shot past Ben Bishop from the right circle. Anaheim got on the board first. Goal was assisted by Jakob Silfverberg (18) and Ryan Kesler (23).

J.T. Brown and Joseph Cramarossa dropped the gloves and a big fight ensued. Brown got beat down early but came back with a flourish of hands at the end and a WWE takedown.

The Bolts Jonathan Drouin tied the game at 9:48, scoring his 15th of the year, assisted by Tyler Johnson (17) and Nikita Kucherov (7). Johnson now has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last six games.

The first period ended 1-1 with shots in favor of Anaheim 9-6.

The second period saw Alex Killorn score on a one timer, beating Jonathan Bernier for his 16th of the year. The power play goal was assisted by Nikita Kucherov (28) at 10:58. Killorn has scored three goals over his last three games.

The second period ended 2-1 Lightning with shots 22-12 in favor of Tampa Bay.

Ryan Getzlaf scored his eighth to tie the game at 4:02 of the third period, assisted by Kevin Bieksa (4) and Kesler (24).

The third period ended 2-2 forcing overtime.

No scoring in the overtime as the game went to a shootout,where Bernier turned aside Kucherov’s overtime breakaway shot.The goalie got help late in the second when defenseman Hampus Lindholm blocked Kucherov’s in-close chance.

Tampa Bay is 8-0-5 against Anaheim since the Ducks beat the Lightning 4-3 on Dec. 9, 2006.

NOTES: Tampa Bay defensemen have struggled scoring goals. Those with long droughts include Jason Garrison (27 games), Braydon Coburn (21), Andrej Sustr (21), Victor Hedman (14) and Anton Stralman (10). … Ducks D Sami Vatanen, hurt Friday at Florida, didn’t play due to an upper-body injury. … Tampa Bay LW Ondrej Palat sat out with a lower-body injury. … Anaheim D Kevin Bieksa got his 200th assist on Getzlaf’s goal.

Tampa Bay will host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM in Amalie Arena.

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.

