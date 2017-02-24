After collecting at least a point in each of their last seven games (5-0-2), the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their first regulation loss in more than three weeks on Thursday evening at Amalie Arena. Entering the night on a 6-2-1 hot-streak of their own, the Calgary Flames were victorious once again; emerging with a 3-2 road win on the first night of their two-day trek through the Sunshine State.

The Lightning got on the board first just after the six-minute mark of the opening period when Vladislav Namestnikov redirected a Braydon Coburn wrist shot past Calgary goaltender Brian Elliott. The Flames would pick up momentum toward the middle of the frame in drawing a pair of power-play opportunities, but the Lightning penalty-kill units proved equal to the task.

“I just thought they’re a good defensive team,” Namestnikov said. “We had trouble getting through the neutral zone with too many turnovers. At the end of the day, they scored one more goal than us.”

It wasn’t until the 5:04 mark of the second period that Calgary would finally cash in for their first goal of the night. Swedish centerman Michael Backlund did the honors, adding to his breakout campaign with tally number 18 of the season. A mere 71 seconds later, the Flames were on the board again after yet another excellently-timed deflection goal managed to get through Tampa Bay netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy. The goal was a historic one for Calgary, marking the 100th career score for 22-year-old superstar center Sean Monahan.