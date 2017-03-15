By the Numbers

The rumors of the Lightning’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. This was a huge, gutsy win with five regulars out the lineup against a division opponent.

Let’s take a look at some numbers to recap tonight’s contest.

0:05 – the amount of elapsed time before the first whistle. Barnburner!

21 – Brayden Point’s number and new age (happy birthday!). The talented youngster opened the scoring in the first period on a rebound from a Jake Dotchin shot. Braydon Coburn also assisted.

63 – The combined number of regulation shots for both teams.

77 – Victor Hedman made a deposit at the First National Bank in Ottawa for the OT winner.

27 – The number of points generated by the Bolts in their last 20 games (11-4-5).

The Bolts now have the same number of points as the New York Islanders, but are still outside the playoff picture with fewer regulation and OT wins. Plus, they’re just three points back of the Boston Bruins for third place in the Atlantic Division! They’ll look to continue their playoff push Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

