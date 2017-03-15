Quantcast
Game Recap: Hedman Leads Lightning Over Senators In OT 2-1
Posted by on March 14, 2017

By the Numbers

The rumors of the Lightning’s demise have been greatly exaggerated. This was a huge, gutsy win with five regulars out the lineup against a division opponent.

Let’s take a look at some numbers to recap tonight’s contest.

0:05 – the amount of elapsed time before the first whistle. Barnburner!

OTTAWA, ON – MARCH 14: Brayden Point #21 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates his first period goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates at the players bench at Canadian Tire Centre on March 14, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

21Brayden Point’s number and new age (happy birthday!). The talented youngster opened the scoring in the first period on a rebound from a Jake Dotchin shot. Braydon Coburn also assisted.

63 – The combined number of regulation shots for both teams.

OTTAWA, ON – MARCH 14: Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates his overtime winning goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammate Jake Dotchin #59 at Canadian Tire Centre on March 14, 2017 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Andre Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

77Victor Hedman made a deposit at the First National Bank in Ottawa for the OT winner.

27 – The number of points generated by the Bolts in their last 20 games (11-4-5).

The Bolts now have the same number of points as the New York Islanders, but are still outside the playoff picture with fewer regulation and OT wins. Plus, they’re just three points back of the Boston Bruins for third place in the Atlantic Division! They’ll look to continue their playoff push Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

