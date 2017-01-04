The Winnipeg Jets dominated the final two periods and scored six goals to defeat the Tampa Bay Lightning last night.

The Jets who were coming of a pair of losses where they were outscored 11-5, got two goals from Nikolaj Ehlers, and one each from Mark Scheifele, Jacob Trouba, Dustin Byfuglien and Patrik Laine. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Matthew Peca scored his first NHL goal, and Nikita Kucherov scored two late power play goals for the Bolts. Ondrej Palat also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves in the loss.

At 7:25 Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele scored a power play goal, his 16th, assisted by Patrik Lainee (13) Toby Enstrom (9). It was the 25th time in 39 games the Bolts allowed the first goal.

The first period ended with shots 17-6 in favor of the Lightning. It was a penalty filled period with seven penalties called.

The second period saw Matthew Peca score his first NHL goal at 3:43 assisted by Vladislav Namestnikov (10) and Alex Killorn (8).

47 seconds later the Jets Nikolaj Ehlers scored his 11th on a penalty shot as Nikita Kucherov Hooked him.

Jacob Trouba found himself alone in the high slot where he buried a one-timer to make it 3-1 Winnipeg. Trouba’s second of the year was assisted by Mathieu Perreault (6) and Blake Wheeler (19) at 5:19.

Big Dustin Byfuglien scored from the right point for his fifth at 14:44 assisted by Josh Morrissey (5) and Wheeler (20). Winnipeg led 4-1 at this stage of the game.

At the end of two, shots were 24-19 in favor of Tampa Bay.

Ondrej Palat got one back for the Bolts at 3:26 with his seventh of the year, assisted by Tyler Johnson (11) and Kucherov (23). Palat now has points in four-straight games (three goals, two assists) since coming back from injury. Kucherov is also on a four-game point streak since coming back from injury with six points, all assists.

Ehlers scored again from the slot after a world class move. His 12th, assisted by Trouba (10) and Laime (14) at 9:28.

Kucherov scored on power play (his first goal since December 3) to cut Jets lead to 5-3. His team leading 14th was assisted by Johnson (12) and Victor Hedman (27) at 12:22.

Andrei Vasilevskiy left for the extra attacker with over three minutes left in regulation.

Kucherov scored another power play goal to make it 5-4 Winnipeg with 2:31 to go.

The Jets Laine scored an empty netter, his 20th, which sealed the Jets victory, 6-4.

Shots ended up 36-34 Lightning. The Bolts were 2 for 7 on the power play and four of five on the penalty kill.

Tampa Bay is now 3-14-1 when trailing after two periods this season.

Coach Cooper stated, “It was men against boys after the first period. They played two good periods of hockey, we played one. That was the difference.”

Toronto now tied with the Lightning for fourth in the Atlantic Division.

Tampa Bay will host the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 7:30 PM.

