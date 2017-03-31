The Tampa Bay Lightning (38-29-9) won their fourth straight game and still trail the Boston Bruins for the final Eastern Conference representative into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Tampa Bay does have one game in hand. The Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 last night.

In a game that they played short a player because leading scorer Nikita Kucherov was battling the flu, J.T. Brown, Andrej Sustr, Alex Killorn, Jonathan Drouin and Yanni Gourde came up big as each of them scored and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves. Tampa Bay played with only 17 skaters. The Bolts remain three points behind the second Eastern Conference wild card spot , but a loss would have all but ended their season as Carolina, Toronto and Boston all won their games.

Frans Nielsen, Danny DeKeyser and Mike Green scored for Detroit (31-34-12) and goalie Petr Mrazek made 26 saves.

J.T. Brown tied the game at one at 18:58 when his shot from the right circle beat Mrazek over his shoulder. It was Brown’s first goal since November 14.

Defenseman Andrej Sustr gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead at 2:22 of the second period when he jumped on an Ondrej Palat rebound and put it by Mrazek. It was just Sustr’s eighth goal in 268 NHL games.

The goal song for Sustr’s tally was “Oops I did it again” and he picked it. The Lightning bench had a great time celebrating the goal.

The Red Wings Danny DeKeyser tried to sweep Alex Killorn’s rebound out of harm’s way, but he played it into his own net for a Lightning power play goal

Jonathan Drouin carried the puck the length of the ice and snapped a wrist shot past Mrazek for a highlight reel power-play goal in the second period. The goal was Drouin’s 21st of the season.

Yanni Gourde gave the Lightning a 5-2 lead at 6:03 of the third period scoring his third career goal..

Bolts Quotes

“He seems to make big plays at big times when we need it. And he did it again tonight.” – Coach Jon Cooper on Jonathan Drouin.

“You really like to see those guys get rewarded because they do so much.” – Alex Killorn on Brown and Sustr scoring.

“It was a team effort that one. Everybody contributed in some way.” – Coach Jon Cooper

“I was just trying to get to the net. Pally made a great play and I was fortunate to be in the right spot.” – Andrej Sustr

“It definitely felt good. But I have to give credit to my linemates, they made it easy for me.” – J.T. Brown on his goal.

“Losing Kuch right before the game, it’s not easy to replace. But guys stepped up. That was huge.” – Victor Hedman

Kucherov and Tyler Johnson look to be out until at least Sunday. Steven Stamkos could return on Saturday or Sunday.

The Bolts are off tomorrow.

Six to go in the regular season.

Tampa Bay will host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday at 7:00 PM..

