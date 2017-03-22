Radim Vrbata and Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored in the third period to lead the Arizona Coyotes over the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 at Amalie Arena last night.

The Lightning (34-29-9) remain four points behind the Toronto Maple Leafs for the second wild card spot into thje playoffs with just ten games remaining.

Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Vladislav Namestnikov scored for the Bolts, who lost their third consecutive game at home.

By The Numbers

Let’s take a look at some numbers to recap tonight’s contest.

15 – Victor Hedman’s first period goal was his 15th of the season and his 60th point, both new career highs (for now!)

34 – Nikita Kucherov’s second period goal was his 34th of the season, also a career high…also, for now!

3 – The Lightning has surrendered five goals in three consecutive games – all of which were unsurprisingly, regulation losses.

5 – The number of goals the Lightning had surrendered in their three victories prior to this three game skid.

28 – With his assist on Namestnikov’s goal, Jonathan Drouin matches a career high for assists in a season (28) set previously in 2014-15.

While a wild card berth is still attainable, the team looks nervous and isn’t playing to their full potential. Thursday and Friday’s divisional games against Boston and Detroit may be the boost the team needs…or they may be the final nails in the coffin.

Bolts Quotes

“Its hard but the season’s still going. We still have 10 games. We’re going to fight to the end.” – Vladislav Namestnikov

“There’s been a lot of frustrating games this year. This ranks up there.” – Coach Jon Cooper

“For me, the most telling stat was they had 25 blocked shots, we had 6.” – Coach Jon Cooper

“Three-straight games with giving up five goals is not going to win you a lot of games. We’ve all got to focus on winning games 1-0, 2-1.” – Victor Hedman

Tampa Bay will travel to Boston to take on the Bruins Thursday at 7:00 PM.

