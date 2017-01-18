With Tyler Johnson in the penalty box for hooking, The Anaheim Ducks Rickard Rakell scored 54 seconds into the overtime to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 last night at the Honda Center. Ryan Kesler won the faceoff cleanly to Rackell who skated untouched into the slot and beat Ben Bishop top shelf.

“We deserved two points,” goalie Ben Bishop said. “We did a lot of good things. I don’t think anybody should be upset right now. We’ve got to keep rolling.”

John Gibson made 27 saves and Ryan Getzlaf also scored for Anaheim (25-13-9), his first goal at Honda Center this season. Getzlaf extended his point streak to four games.

Valtteri Filppula scored to extend his point streak to five games and Bishop made 19 saves for Tampa Bay (21-20-5).

“That was a game we for sure deserved points, it was just whether we were going to get the second one. We had our chances. We missed open nets and posts and everything,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper.

The first period was scoreless and Anaheim only had two shots on goal in the first period, tied for the least allowed in a period this season.

Valtteri Filppula rebounded Nikita Nesterov‘s shot into the net at 4:36 of the second period, assisted by Nesterov (8) and Anton Stralman (12). Nesterov’s shot hit Cam Fowler in the skate, and Filppula was right there to pounce on the puck for his seventh goal of the season.

But Getzlaf tied the game 21 seconds later when he intercepted an errant clearing attempt in the Lightning zone and scored on a surprised Bishop, unassisted.

“Guys should keep their heads high here. We got three out of four points on a back-to-back, (and) that’s not very easy. We have to watch video here, see what we did right and get ready for San Jose,” stated goalie Ben Bishop.

Beat writer Joe Smith wrote, The Lightning continued its strong stretch of defensive play, allowing just six regulation goals in the past four games. Jonathan Drouin was again dazzling, with nine shot attempts. The fourth line of Cedric Paquette, Michael Bournival and Gabriel Dumont provided a spark. And Bishop came up big early in the third period. The Ducks made a push, partly thanks to a couple “questionable” penalties on Tampa Bay, Cooper said. Bishop helped the Lightning penalty kill go 4-for-4 in regulation. “They were a reason we got a point,” Cooper said.

Tampa Bay will travel to San Jose to take on the Sharks Thursday night at 10:30.

