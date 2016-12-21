After losing five of six, the Bolts put on their best all around performances of the year as Jonathan Drouin had three points to lead the Lightning over the Red Wings 4-1. Brian Boyle, Tyler Johnson and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Bolts. Special teams were vitally important to with the power play going 2-6 and the much maligned penalty kill going a perfect 5-5. The victory may have been an expensive one as goalie Ben Bishop was injured.

The Lightning’s Brian Boyle opened the scoring at 7:02 with his seventh of the season from Anton Stralman and Jonathan Drouin. Boyle had a great tip on a Stralman shot. With the assist, Drouin has his seventh point in eight games.

After a scrum in front of the net, goalie Ben Bishop was in some discomfort and headed to the locker room at 7:46 and did not return. Andrei Vasilevskiy came in cold to replace Bishop. Bishop stretched out with his right leg to block a shot and sprawled out face first on the ice in pain after.

The first period ended with the Bolts ahead 1-0 and ahead in shots 12-7. The Lightning really owned the period doing a really good job creating offense. They were 0-1 on the power play and 2-2 on the penalty kill.

The second period saw Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard injured on a crease pileup and replaced by Petr Mrazek

At 7:41 Jonathan Drouin scored his eighth of the season. His fifth in the last sixth games. A power play goal assisted by Alex Killorn and Tyler Johnson.

Brayden Point scores on a rebound from a ridiculous angle for another power-play goal to make it 3-0 at 17:04. Point’s third of the year was assisted by Hedman and Johnson. Victor Hedman tallies the 200th assist of his NHL career.

At 19:27 Killorn and Vladislav Namestnikov found themselves on a 2 on 1 in which Namestnikov scored his fourth of the year.

The Bolts exploded for three goals to take a 4-0 lead into the second intermission.

The Red Wings Anthony Mantha scored with nine seconds left to break up the Bolts’ shutout.

The Lightning led in shots 31-27, was 2-6 on the power play and 5-5 on the much maligned penalty kill.

The Bolts played confidently with speed, something we haven’t seen in a while. It was one of their best games of the year.

Tampa Bay beats Detroit 4-1, winning the third over the Red Wings in three tries this season. Lightning improve to 16-14-3 on year and is now two points from third place in the Atlantic Division.

No update on Bishop’s injury. Coach Cooper didn’t know the severity of Bishop’s injury, and said the goalie will be evaluated. “Hopefully this is a short term thing.”

The Bolts are off Wednesday and host the Blues on Thursday at 7:30 PM.

