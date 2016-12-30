Brian Boyle and Ondrej Palat scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves for the Tampa Bay Lightning. They rallied from a two-goal, third-period deficit to beat Montreal 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night, but failed to do it again last night as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat them 3-2 in OT.

The Leafs opened the scoring at 14:46 as Auston Matthews found the puck in the slot and beat Andrei Vasilevskiy for his 18th of the year, assisted by Zach Hyman (9).

Shots for the period were 12-8 in favor of Toronto.

Tyler Bozak put the Leafs up 2-0 at 8:26 of the second period as he scored his seventh from James Van Riemsdyk (12) and Nikita Zaitsev (14).

Brian Boyle got the Bolts on the board at 12:12 as he scored his ninth. from Jonathan Drouin (11) and Andrej Sustr (5).

A strong forecheck led to the tying goal for the Lightning as Ondrej Palat scored his sixth goal at 17:38. The assist went to Nikita Kucherov (20). Kucherov has three assists in the last two games

Shots at this point were 22-16 in favor of the Maple Leafs.

The third period was chippy and and dominated by goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Cooper trusted Matt Peca and Yanni Gourde enough to give them shifts in a tie game late.

Thanks to Vasilevskiy, the game made it to overtime. Anton Stralman on Vasilevskiy: “He was big. He gave us a chance to come back.”

In the overtime, with Valtteri Filppula in the box for goaltender interference, the Leafs William Nylander found Nazem Kadri who beat Vasilevskiy for his 13th and a Maple Leaf victory at 3:37.

Toronto wins 3-2 and outshot the Lightning 35-27. Tampa Bay was 0 for 5 on the power play and 4 for five on the penalty kill.

The Lightning fall to 18-15-4 but pick up a point.

Since Vasilevskiy has taken over for the injured Ben Bishop last Tuesday, he has won three of five and earned at least a point in four games.

Tampa Bay will host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM.

