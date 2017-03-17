Quantcast
Game Recap: Maple Leafs Whip Bolts 5-0
Posted by on March 16, 2017

Frederik Andersen stopped all 33 shots he faced to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-0 thumping of the Tampa Bay Lightning last night at Amalie Arena.

Roman Polak, Morgan Rielly, Matt Martin, Connor Brown and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Maple Leafs (32-23-14), who are now one point ahead of the Lightning in the battle for the second wild card spot into the playoffs.

Tampa Bay (34-27-9) lost for the first time in five games. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 15 shots before he was pulled in favor of Peter Budaj at 6:14 of the second period.

By the Numbers

What a stinker, through and through. Analysis!

Let’s take a look at some numbers to recap tonight’s contest.

24Brian Boyle’s new number with Toronto. Ryan Callahan love confirmed. The broadcast mentioned it’s also his wife’s birthday.

TAMPA, FL – MARCH 16: Brian Boyle #24 of the Toronto Maple Leafs shoots past Jake Dotchin #59 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period at the Amalie Arena on March 16, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

4 – The number of goals surrendered by Andrei Vasilevskiy in his four starts prior to tonight’s game, where he surrendered four goals before being pulled.

5 – The number of wins in the last 10 games for the juggernaut Washington Capitals, Tampa’s opponent on Saturday.

I fully expect a bounce back effort on Saturday against the Capitals. At this stage, the team can’t afford any more dreadful efforts.

TAMPA, FL – MARCH 16: Goalie Peter Budaj #31 and Anton Stralman #6 of the Tampa Bay Lightning watch the puck fly into the net for a goal for Tyler Bozak #42 and the Toronto Maple Leafs during the second period at Amalie Arena on March 16, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images)

Bolts’ Quotes

“”We weren’t men down low and it cost us. We were fine in the game. It was a little 10 by 10 foot area in front of the net we didn’t play.” – Jon Cooper

“Its tough. You want to go out and win every game. Sometimes it doesn’t work for you. It was more of a lack of effort in defending that cost us this one.” – Anton Stralman

“We knew how important this game was… It’s up to us to show up.” – Jonathan Drouin

“We’ve got to be better in front [of our net]. All we can do is be better against Washington. ” – Alex Killorn

Locker Room Audio

Tampa Bay will host the Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM.

