Frederik Andersen stopped all 33 shots he faced to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-0 thumping of the Tampa Bay Lightning last night at Amalie Arena. Roman Polak, Morgan Rielly, Matt Martin, Connor Brown and James van Riemsdyk scored for the Maple Leafs (32-23-14), who are now one point ahead of the Lightning in the battle for the second wild card spot into the playoffs.

Tampa Bay (34-27-9) lost for the first time in five games. Goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 15 shots before he was pulled in favor of Peter Budaj at 6:14 of the second period.

By the Numbers

What a stinker, through and through. Analysis!

Let’s take a look at some numbers to recap tonight’s contest.

24 – Brian Boyle’s new number with Toronto. Ryan Callahan love confirmed. The broadcast mentioned it’s also his wife’s birthday.

4 – The number of goals surrendered by Andrei Vasilevskiy in his four starts prior to tonight’s game, where he surrendered four goals before being pulled.

5 – The number of wins in the last 10 games for the juggernaut Washington Capitals, Tampa’s opponent on Saturday.

I fully expect a bounce back effort on Saturday against the Capitals. At this stage, the team can’t afford any more dreadful efforts.

Bolts’ Quotes

“”We weren’t men down low and it cost us. We were fine in the game. It was a little 10 by 10 foot area in front of the net we didn’t play.” – Jon Cooper

“Its tough. You want to go out and win every game. Sometimes it doesn’t work for you. It was more of a lack of effort in defending that cost us this one.” – Anton Stralman

“We knew how important this game was… It’s up to us to show up.” – Jonathan Drouin

“We’ve got to be better in front [of our net]. All we can do is be better against Washington. ” – Alex Killorn

Locker Room Audio

Tampa Bay will host the Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM.

