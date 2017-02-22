Do we have a season after all?

Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists, Ondrej Palat tallied two goals and Tyler Johnson had two assists to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Amalie Arena last night.

Vladislav Namestnikov was credited with an empty-net goal with 0.7 seconds left in the game when he was hooked on a breakaway with Laurent Brossoit pulled for the extra attacker.

Ben Bishop made 20 saves for his fifth consecutive win.

Coach Cooper on the Triplets,”They’re feeling it.”

It’s looking like things are finally coming together for the Lightning. In addition to posting a 5-0-2 record in their last seven games, today’s game exuded a confidence and swagger that I’m not sure they’ve played with this entire season. Staying healthy certainly plays part in that.

Let’s take a look at some numbers to recap tonight’s contest.

4:26 – The longest amount of time it took the Lightning to score a goal at the start of a period, this one coming in the 1st. It only took them 16 and 49 seconds in the second and third, respectively.

8 – The combined points for the recently-reformed Triplets on the evening.

6 – The number of goals surrendered by Ben Bishop during his ongoing five game win streak. Whether or not you think he’ll be traded before the deadline, you must keep playing him now.

200 – With an assist on Ondrej Palat’s second goal, Nikita Kucherov recorded his 200th NHL point.

21:30 – Jake Dotchin’s ice time. Who saw this coming? Now that you’re finished lying, how do you like it?

4 – The gap in points between the Lightning and Florida Panthers, currently in the second wild card position. Buckle up, it’s going to be a fun ride!

Tampa Bay will host Calgary Thursday at 7:30 PM.

