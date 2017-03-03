Tampa Bay Lightning GM Steve Yzerman made sure that he has the money to resign his own free agents and fit in Victor Hedman‘s new raise. In doing so he traded away Ben Bishop, Brian Boyle, Valtteri Filppula and Adam Wilcox.

To be exact, Yzerman added goalie Peter Budaj (NHL backup), prospect defenseman Erik Cernak, veteran goalie Mike McKenna, a second round pick (2017), a seventh round pick (2017), a conditional 2017 draft pick, a minor league forward Byron Froese and forward Gregg McKegg (waivers, Florida).

He let go starting goalie Ben Bishop, forward Brian Boyle, forward Valtteri Filppula, AHL goalie Adam Wilcox, a fourth round pick (2017), a fourth round pick (2018), a fifth rounder (2017) and a conditional seventh rounder (2017).

We present a photo tribute to those players that moved on.

BEN BISHOP

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BRIAN BOYLE

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

VALTTERI FILPPULA

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ADAM WILCOX

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Follow me on Twitter @ChristineLRM and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.