Our Curistine Gunn gives you the group of 15 Tampa Bay Lightning players that have been recalled multiple times this season because of illness and injury.

2016-17 Transactions

1/28/2017 Re-assigned defenseman Jake Dotchin to Syracuse.

1/27/2017 Re-assigned forward Erik Condra to Syracuse.

1/26/2017 Traded defenseman Nikita Nesterov to Montreal for defenseman Jonathan Racine and 2017 sixth-round pick.

1/22/2017 Re-assigned forward Joel Vermin to Syracuse.

1/17/2017 Recalled defenseman Jake Dotchin from Syracuse.

1/15/2017 Recalled forward Joel Vermin from Syracuse.

1/14/2017 Re-assigned forward Matthew Peca to Syracuse.

1/13/2017 Recalled forward Erik Condra from Syracuse.

1/10/2017 Re-assigned defenseman Slater Koekkoek and goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis to Syracuse.

1/10/2017 Recalled forward Gabriel Dumont and goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis from Syracuse; re-assigned goaltender Adam Wilcox.

1/9/2017 Re-assigned forwards Erik Condra and Adam Erne to Syracuse.

1/8/2017 Recalled forwards Michael Bournival and Erik Condra from Syracuse.1/6/2017Recalled defenseman Luke Witkowski from Syracuse.

1/4/2017 Recalled goaltender Adam Wilcox from Syracuse; re-assigned goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis and forward Michael Bournival.

1/4/2017 Re-assigned forward Yanni Gourde to Syracuse.

1/1/2017 Recalled forward Adam Erne from Syracuse.

12/30/2016 Re-assigned forward Erik Condra to Syracuse.

12/29/2016 Recalled forwards Erik Condra and Yanni Gourde from Syracuse.

12/28/2016 Signed Brett Howden to three-year, entry-level contract.

12/28/2016 Recalled forward Matthew Peca from Syracuse.

12/26/2016 Re-assigned forwards Cory Conacher, Erik Condra and Tanner Richard to Syracuse.

12/24/2016 Signed Mathieu Joseph to three-year, entry-level contract.

12/22/2016 Recalled forward Michael Bournival from Syracuse.

12/21/2016 Recalled goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis from Syracuse.

12/19/2016 Recalled forward Tanner Richard from Syracuse; re-assigned forward Joel Vermin.

12/16/2016 Recalled forward Erik Condra from Syracuse. Re-assigned defenseman Luke Witkowski.

12/14/2016 Re-assigned forward Erik Condra to Syracuse; recalled defenseman Luke Witkowski

12/14/2016 Recalled forward Cory Conacher from Syracuse; re-assigned defenseman Luke Witkowski.

12/12/2016 Recalled defenseman Slater Koekkoek and forward Erik Condra from Syracuse.

12/9/2016 Re-assigned defenseman Slater Koekkoek to Syracuse.

12/8/2016 Recalled defenseman Luke Witkowski from Syracuse.

12/6/2016 Re-assigned forward Michael Bournival and defenseman Luke Witkowski to Syracuse.

11/30/2016 Recalled forwards Joel Vermin and Michael Bournival from Syracuse.

11/28/2016 Re-assigned forward Erik Condra to Syracuse.

11/23/2016 Recalled forward Erik Condra from Syracuse.

11/22/2016 Re-assigned forward Erik Condra to Syracuse.

11/21/2016 Recalled forward Erik Condra from Syracuse.

11/14/2016 Recalled defenseman Luke Witkowski from Syracuse.

11/8/2016 Re-assigned forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse.

11/6/2016 Recalled forward Cory Conacher from Syracuse.

10/30/2016 Re-assigned forward Cory Conacher to Syracuse.

10/28/2016 Recalled forward Cory Conacher from Syracuse.

10/19/2016 Re-assigned defenseman Slater Koekkoek to Syracuse; recalled defenseman Matt Taormina.

10/11/2016 Re-signed forward Nikita Kucherov to a three-year contract worth an average of $4.766 million per season.

9/26/2016 Assigned D Luke Witkowski and F Gabriel Dumont to Syracuse.

9/26/2016 Re-signed defenseman Nikita Nesterov to a one-year contract.

7/27/2016 Re-signed forward Vladislav Namestnikov to a two-year contract.

7/25/2016 Re-signed forward Yanni Gourde to a one-year, two-way contract.

7/17/2016 Re-signed forward Alex Killorn to a seven-year contract.

7/13/2016 Signed forward Cory Conacher to a one-year, one-way contract.

7/9/2016 Signed forward Mike Halmo to a one-year, two-way contract.

7/2/2016 Re-signed goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis to a one-year, two-way contract.

7/1/2016 Signed free agent forward Pierre-Luc Letourneau-Leblond to a one-year, two-way contract.

7/1/2016 Signed free agent forward Jeremy Morin to a one-year, two-way contract.

7/1/2016 Signed free agent forward Gabriel Dumont to a one-year, two-way contract.

7/1/2016 Signed free agent forward Michael Bournival to a one-year, two-way contract.

7/1/2016 Re-signed goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to a three-year contract.

7/1/2016 Re-signed defenseman Victor Hedman to an eight-year contract.

6/29/2016 Re-signed captain Steven Stamkos to an eight-year contract.

6/24/2016 Traded defenseman Anthony DeAngelo to Arizona for 2016 NHL Draft second-round pick (No. 37 overall).

6/24/2016 Re-signed forward J.T. Brown to a two-year NHL contract extension.

6/24/2016 Re-signed forward Cedric Paquette to a two-year NHL contract extension.

6/24/2016 Re-signed defenseman Luke Witkowski to a one-year, two-way contract.

6/14/2016 Signed Associate Coach Rick Bowness to a multi-year contract extension.

6/7/2016 Named Todd Richards assistant coach.5/26/2016Announced a one-year affiliation agreement with Kalamazoo Wings. (ECHL)

5/21/2016 Re-signed forwards Joel Vermin and Tanner Richard to one-year contracts.

5/10/2016 Named Benoit Groulx coach of Syracuse Crunch (AHL)

4/29/2016 Announced a six-year affiliation extension with the Syracuse Crunch (AHL)

4/13/2016 Signed defenseman Matthew Spencer to a three year, entry level contract.

4/4/2016 Signed forward Mitchell Stephens to a three-year entry level contract.

3/22/2016 Signed defenseman Ben Thomas to a three-year entry level contract.

