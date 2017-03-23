The Lightning Foundation was excited to host the 3rd Annual Bolts Family Carnival presented by DEX Imaging and Shriners Hospitals for Children, right inside the Amalie Arena Big Top on Sunday, March 19 from 1-4 p.m.. With carnival-style games on the event floor (Dunk Tank! High Striker! Ring a Bottle!), modern games on the Promenade level of the arena (Wii! Ping Pong!), and unique photo opportunities (Stanley Cup! Zamboni! Penalty Box!), the Carnival offered fun for all ages!

Exclusive photo and autograph sessions with select players and coaches were also available this year on the Arena’s Suite Level.

All proceeds benefited the Lightning Foundation, which distributes funds and services to hundreds of local non-profit organizations. Thank you for supporting the Lightning and the Lightning Foundation and helping them make a difference!

A fun time was had by all including the Bolts’ players.

Our Christine Gunn was there and shared the days activities through her brilliant photographs.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

