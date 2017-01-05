When Bolt prospect Connor Ingram gave up two goals on his first three shots, Carter Hart was brought in and stopped all 28 shots he faced as Team Canada defeated Sweden 5-2 in their semifinal last night. Hart will be back in the net when Canada faces the United States in the gold-medal game on Thursday night.

Anthony Cirelli, who had two assists in Monday’s quarter-final win over the Czech Republic, had a goal and an assist in the first period.

“I’m not sure what it is — I just try to play a simple game and create some energy,” said Cirelli.

The Bolts’ Mitchell Stephens continued his torrid pace as he scored at the 7:43 mark of the first period assisted by Cirelli.

Taylor Raddysh had four shots on goal.

Earlier, Team USA beat Russia in a seven-round shootout to win the WJC semifinal 4-3. It was the first time ever (8 tries) that Team USA beat Russia in the medal round. Troy Terry netted three shootout goals, including the game-winner in the shootout.

Canada will faceoff against the USA for the gold medal tonight at 8:00 PM on NHL Network.

