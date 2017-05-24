Steve Yzerman has a busy summer ahead of him. The top of his “to-do” list may be dominated by impending free agents like Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat, and Jonathan Drouin but there are still other items to be addressed. The Lightning will be in need of a backup goaltender as well. Peter Budaj was more than serviceable when acquired from the Los Angeles Kings at the trade deadline on February 26th. Sometimes what you’re looking for is right in front of you. That’s why the Lightning would be well served in re-signing Budaj when his existing contract expires this summer.

Take nothing away from Andrei Vasilevskiy. He’s very good. He’s also very young and rather inexperienced as a pro. He’s shown flashes of brilliance, including his ongoing performance at this year’s World Championships. You don’t have to look far to see struggles as well. At the end of last December Ben Bishop missed a stretch of nine games due to injury and Vasilevskiy was thrown into the fire. While the team’s failings weren’t solely on his shoulders, it was tough to watch. Sharing the workload with a seasoned veteran can only help his progression into one of the league’s elite netminders.

After losing Jonathan Quick to injury, the Kings turned to Budaj last season. He proved more than up to the task and rejuvenated his career along the way. After coming to Tampa Bay Budaj saw action in seven games and ended the season with a save percentage of .915 and 2.15 goals against average. He can more than hold up his end of the bargain when needed. The guy’s contract is also likely to be a bargain with his current deal being valued at $600,000. With Victor Hedman’s new deal kicking in for the upcoming season the Lightning could afford a little leeway when it comes to cost.

Budaj has expressed interest in returning to Tampa Bay. He knows the guys, or the ones that weren’t on the shelf with injuries, and has an idea of how the organization works. Another thing working in his favor. Are there any better options that can work within already tight cap restraints? The Lightning know what they’re getting from him and can likely get it done at a good price.

With Ben Bishop’s trade, the reins were handed to Vasilevskiy. He’s THE guy. That doesn’t mean he won’t make mistakes. One of the best things the Bolts can do to ensure the continued growth of their wunderkind goaltender is to have a seasoned hand behind him. Enter Peter Budaj.

(Feature Photo/ Christine Gunn)

