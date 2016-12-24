Maybe it’s the fact that it’s played on ice. Maybe it’s the fact that so much of the season takes place during the winter months. Whatever the reason, hockey and the Christmas season seem to enjoy a very special kinship. Teams all over the world go to great lengths to spread holiday cheer. This week we’re going to take a look at some of the very best of hockey holiday videos to help get you pumped up for this weekend.

Christmas is tomorrow so it only makes sense to end our trip down memory lane with the reigning kings of hockey holiday videos: The San Jose Sharks. Sure some teams give it a go but the Sharks have absolutely mastered the genre. Year after year they come out with something creative, different, and often hilarious.

Let’s start with the classic 2010 video where the Sharks sang new versions of holiday favorites a cappella style:

In 2011 they took it a step further and went the shopping network route. So. Much. Chirping.

This year they paid homage to “The Office” with a documentary style view of the team’s Secret Santa gift exchange:

The Sharks have created so much amazing holiday classics over the years but the 2014 video reigns supreme across the NHL. You know the one. You may have it on your holiday playlist. Yup. “Holiday Sweater”.

Thanks for sticking with us today and everyday. Wishing you and yours happy holidays!

