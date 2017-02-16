Tampa Bay Lightning alumni will take on the Boston Bruins alumni as part of the third annual Hockey Day in Tampa Bay this Saturday, February 18 at AMALIE Arena. Select alumni will also be practicing on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at AMALIE Arena in advance of the game.

Below is a complete schedule and roster for the Alumni game:

LIGHTNING ALUMNI PRACTICE AND GAME SCHEDULE:

Thursday, February 16:

10:30 a.m. – Lightning Alumni Practice (Afanasenkov, Alexeev, Andreychuk, Dingman, Fedotenko, Lecavalier, Ysebaert**)

Saturday, February 18:

1 p.m. – Sled Hockey (select alumni participating)

4:30-6:30 p.m. – Lightning Alumni vs. Boston Bruins Alumni

*All events at AMALIE Arena

**Practice group subject to change

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING ALUMNI ROSTER:

Dmitry Afanasenkov

Nikita Alexeev

Dave Andreychuk (C)

Jassen Cullimore

Rob DiMaio

Chris Dingman

Ruslan Fedotenko

Vincent Lecavalier (C)

Fredrik Modin (A)

Vinny Prospal

Andre Roy

Tim Taylor (C)

Paul Ysebaert (C)

Head coach: Phil Esposito

BOSTON BRUINS ALUMNI ROSTER:

Andrew Alberts

Ray Bourque

Cleon Daskalakis

Ken Hodge, Jr.

Al Iafrate

Ken Linseman

Dan LaCouture

Pat Leahy

Rick Middleton

Mike Mottau

Terry O’Reilly

Dave Shaw

Bruce Shoebottom

Tom Songin

Bob Sweeney

Tim Sweeney

Head coaches: Don Awrey and Michael Thelven

