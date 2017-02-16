Press release from the Tampa Bay Lightning:
Tampa Bay Lightning alumni will take on the Boston Bruins alumni as part of the third annual Hockey Day in Tampa Bay this Saturday, February 18 at AMALIE Arena. Select alumni will also be practicing on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. at AMALIE Arena in advance of the game.
Below is a complete schedule and roster for the Alumni game:
LIGHTNING ALUMNI PRACTICE AND GAME SCHEDULE:
Thursday, February 16:
10:30 a.m. – Lightning Alumni Practice (Afanasenkov, Alexeev, Andreychuk, Dingman, Fedotenko, Lecavalier, Ysebaert**)
Saturday, February 18:
1 p.m. – Sled Hockey (select alumni participating)
4:30-6:30 p.m. – Lightning Alumni vs. Boston Bruins Alumni
*All events at AMALIE Arena
**Practice group subject to change
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING ALUMNI ROSTER:
Dave Andreychuk (C)
Fredrik Modin (A)
Tim Taylor (C)
Paul Ysebaert (C)
Head coach: Phil Esposito
BOSTON BRUINS ALUMNI ROSTER:
Ken Hodge, Jr.
Pat Leahy
Dave Shaw
Head coaches: Don Awrey and Michael Thelven
For the full schedule of events for Saturday’s Hockey Day in Tampa Bay, click here.
