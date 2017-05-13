Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Anthony Cirelli scored 2:41 into overtime as Erie defeated the Mississauga Steelheads 4-3 on Friday to capture the J. Ross Robertson Cup in five games and advance to the 2017 Memorial Cup for the second time in club history. The Otters’ only other league championship was back in 2002.

Cirelli finished the game with three points.

Bolts’ 2016 second round pick Taylor Raddysh had a hat trick for the Otters, with his third goal coming at 18:45 of the third period to force overtime.

Three of the four spots at this year’s Memorial Cup are set, with the host Windsor Spitfires (Cristiano DiGiacinto) and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Saint John Sea Dogs (Mathieu Joseph, Bokondji Imama) in the mix. The fourth spot will go to the winner of the Western Hockey League final between the Regina Pats and Seattle Thunderbirds.

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.