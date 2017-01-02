The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Adam Erne from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman announced.

Erne, 6-foot-1, 214 pounds, has played in 31 games with the Crunch this season, recording eight goals and 18 points. He ranks fourth on the team for goals and fifth for points. Erne has played in 98 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, and registered 23 goals and 51 points.

The New Haven, Connecticut native was drafted by Tampa Bay in the second round, 33rd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft.

This probably means Brian Boyle will be out with the injury he suffered on Saturday night ve. Carolina.

(Feature Photo/Christine Gunn)

