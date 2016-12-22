The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Michael Bournival from the Syracuse Crunch.

The 24 year old Bournival has played in three games with the Bolts this season, getting off three shots on goal. He has skated in 92 career NHL games, scoring 10 goals, 19 points and 22 penalty minutes. Bournival has skated in 14 games with Syracuse this season, accumulating five goals and 13 points, along with 12 penalty minutes.

He is the fourth forward currently on recall to the Lightning, after Cory Conacher, Erik Condra and Tanner Richard.

