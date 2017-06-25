Quantcast
Lightning Release 2017 Development Camp Schedule And Roster
Posted by on June 25, 2017

The annual Development Camp will be held from June 27 through July 1 at the Brandon Ice Sports Forum

Here is the release from the team:

The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the full schedule and tentative roster for their 2017 Development Camp, presented by Florida Blue, which begins on Tuesday, June 27 at the Brandon Ice Sports Forum and culminates with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1.  The annual camp will feature the Lightning’s top prospects, 2017 NHL Draftees and invitees. The camp is free and open to the public.

The camp will feature some of the Lightning’s top prospects competing in on- and off-ice workouts as well as skating and shooting drills. Saturday’s 3-on-3 tournament will be streamed live on www.tampabaylightning.com. Notable players attending this year’s camp include defenseman Mikhael Sergachev, whom the Lightning recently acquired from Montreal in exchange for Jonathan Drouin, as well as high-end forward prospects Brett Howden, Anthony Cirelli, Mathieu Joseph, Taylor Raddysh, goaltender Conner Ingram and more. Also attending this year’s camp will be all six players drafted at this weekend’s 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago, including first round pick Cal Foote.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, all the camp participants will pay a visit to the Police Athletic League’s summer camp in Tampa along with the Lightning Community Hockey Department. The prospects will play street hockey and do other activities with the children, while the Lightning will donate a set of street hockey sticks and balls to P.A.L.    

Draftee Breakdown:

1st Round: 2

2nd Round: 6

3rd Round: 4

4th Round: 3

5th Round: 2

6th Round: 3 

7th Round: 3 

2015 Draft: 8 

2016 Draft: 9 

2017 Draft: 6  

Attendees by Country:

Canada: 12

United States: 11

Russia: 3

Finland: 2

Czech Republic: 1

Slovakia: 1 

2017 LIGHTNING DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER 

FORWARDS (19) 

No.

Name

HT

WT

DOB

Born

Acquired

2016-17 Club

71

CIRELLI, Anthony

6’0

184

7/15/1997

Woodbridge, Ontario

15 Draft (3rd Rd)

Oshawa (OHL)

Erie (OHL)

11

COLTON, Ross

6’0

201

9/11/1996

Robbinsville, New Jersey

16 Draft (4th Rd)

U. of Vermont (H-East)

82

DOW, Bobby

6’1

175

11/5/1998

Ottawa, Ontario

Invitee

Kemptville (CCHL)

51

GUTTMAN, Cole

5’9

167

4/6/1999

Northridge, California

17 Draft (6th Rd)

Dubuque (USHL)

81

HANCOCK, Kevin

5-11

180

3/2/1998

Mississauga, Ontario

Invitee

Owen Sound (OHL)

48

HOWDEN, Brett

6’2

191

3/29/1998

Calgary, Alberta

16 Draft (1st Rd)

Moose Jaw (WHL)

Syracuse (AHL)

52

JOSEPH, Mathieu

6’1

166

2/9/1997

Chambly, Quebec

15 Draft (4th Rd)

Saint John (QMJHL)

41

KATCHOUK, Boris

6’1

192

6/18/1998

Waterloo, Ontario

16 Draft (2nd Rd)

Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

36

LIPANOV, Alexey

6’0

169

8/17/1999

Moscow, Russia

17 Draft (3rd Rd)

Balashikha (Russia-2)

MVD Balashikha 2 (Russia Jr.)

8

LOHIN, Ryan

6’0

193

6/26/1996

Chester, Pennsylvania

16 Draft (7th Rd)

Umass-Lowell (H-East)

34

PAQUETTE, Christopher

6’1

202

3/27/1998

Kingston, Ontario

16 Draft (5th Rd)

Niagara (OHL)

Peterborough (OHL)

46

RADDYSH, Taylor

6’2

209

2/18/1998

Caledon, Ontario

16 Draft (2nd Rd)

Erie (OHL)

39

SMITH, Cole

6’3

195

10/28/1995

Brainerd, Minnesota

Invitee

U. of North Dakota (NCHC)

42

SOMPPI, Otto

6’0

181

1/12/1998

Helsinki, Finland

16 Draft (7th Rd)

Halifax (QMJHL)

67

STEPHENS, Mitchell

5’11

188

2/5/1997

Peterborough, Ontario

15 Draft (2nd Rd)

Saginaw (OHL)

London (OHL)

47

TAMMELA, Jonne

5’11

185

8/5/1997

Ylivieska, Finland

15 Draft (4th Rd)

Peterborough (OHL)

79

VOLKOV, Alexander

6’1

191

8/2/1997

Moscow, Russia

17 Draft (2nd Rd)

SKA St. Petersburg 2 (Russia Jr)

Neva St. Petersburg (Russia-2)

61

WALKER, Samuel

5’10

142

6/7/1999

Edina, Minnesota

17 Draft (7th Rd)

Edina (High School – MN)

54

YAN, Dennis

6’1

202

4/14/1997

Portland, Oregon

15 Draft (3rd Rd)

Shawinigan (QMJHL)

Syracuse (AHL)

DEFENSEMEN (7) 

No.

Name

HT

WT

DOB

Born

Acquired

2016-17 Club

53

CERNAK, Erik

6’3

208

5/28/1997

Kosice, Slovakia

Trade with LA

Erie (OHL)

45

FOOTE, Callan

6’4

210

12/13/1998

Denver, Colorado

17 Draft (1st Rd)

Kelowna (WHL)

43

HAJEK, Libor

6’1

205

2/4/1998

Smrcek, Czech Rep.

16 Draft (2nd Rd)

Saskatoon (WHL)

Syracuse (AHL)

78

PERBIX, Nicklaus

6’2

191

6/15/1998

Minneapolis, Minnesota

17 Draft (6th Rd)

Elk River (High School – MN)

12

SERGACHEV, Mikhail

6’3

215

6/25/1998

Nizhenkamsk, Russia

Trade with MTL

Montreal (NHL)

Windsor (OHL)

64

SPENCER, Matt

6’1

207

3/24/1997

Guelph, Ontario

’15 Draft (2nd Rd)

Peterborough (OHL)

55

ZUHLSDORF, Ryan

6’0

195

7/1/1997

Edina, Minnesota

15 Draft (5th Rd)

U. of Minnesota (Big-10)

GOALTENDERS (4) 

No.

Name

HT

WT

DOB

Born

Acquired

2016-17 Club

1

INGRAM, Conner

6’1

202

3/31/1997

Imperial, Saskatchewan

16 Draft (3rd Rd)

Kamloops (WHL)

35

JOHNSON, Cameron

6’1

205

7/11/1994

Flint, Michigan

Invitee

U. of North Dakota (NCHC)

31

OLDHAM, Kristian

6’2

203

6/25/1997

Anchorage, Alaska

15 Draft (6th Rd)

U. of Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC)

32

RAAYMAKERS, Joseph

6’1

186

3/17/1998

Chatham, Ontario

Invitee

Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

2017 Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp Schedule 

TUESDAY, JUNE 27th  

Goalies 

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM: On-Ice (South Rink) 

Group A 

11:00 AM – 11:45 AM: Practice (North Rink) 

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Forwards Power Skating (North Rink) 

Defensemen Power Skating (South Rink) 

1:00 PM – 2:00 PM: Lunch/Media 

Group B 

11:30 AM – 1:00 PM: Lunch/Media 

1:15 PM – 2:00 PM: Practice (North Rink) 

2:15 PM – 3:15 PM: Defensemen Power Skating (South Rink) 

Forwards Power Skating (North Rink) 

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28th   

Group B 

9:45 AM – 10:30 AM: Practice (North Rink) 

10:45 AM – 11:30 AM: Forwards Power Skating (North Rink) 

Defensemen Power Skating (South Rink) 

11:30 AM – 12:45 PM: Lunch/Media 

12:45 PM – 1:45 PM: Off-Ice 

Group A 

9:45 AM – 10:45 AM: Off-Ice 

11:45 AM – 12:30 PM: Practice (North Rink) 

12:45 PM – 1:30 PM: Forwards Power Skating (South Rink) 

Defensemen Power Skating (North Rink) 

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Lunch/Media 

Goalies 

1:45 PM – 2:30 PM: On-Ice (North Rink) 

THURSDAY, JUNE 29th   

Goalies   

9:00 AM – 9:45 AM: On-Ice (North Rink) 

Group A 

9:45 AM – 10:45 AM: Power Skating (North Rink)/ Skills Practice (South Rink) 

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Power Skating (North Rink)/ Skills Practice (South Rink) 

12:00 PM – 1:15 PM: Lunch/Media 

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Off-Ice 

Group B 

9:45 AM – 10:45 AM: Off-Ice 

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Lunch/Media 

12:15 PM – 1:15 PM: Power Skating (North Rink)/ Skills Practice (South Rink) 

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Power Skating (North Rink)/ Skills Practice (South Rink) 

3:00 PM: Bus to Police Athletic League 

FRIDAY, JUNE 30th    

Goalies   

9:00 AM – 9:45 AM: On-Ice (North Rink)  

Group A 

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM: Off-Ice 

11:15 AM – 12:15 PM: Shooting/ Skills Practice (North Rink) 

12:30 PM – 1:45 PM: Lunch/Media 

Group B 

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM: Shooting/ Skills Practice (North Rink) 

11:15 AM – 12:15 PM: Off-Ice 

12:30 PM – 1:45 PM: Lunch/Media 

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM: 3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink) 

SATURDAY, JULY 1st    

Group A 

9:15 AM – 10:15 AM: Shooting/ Skills Practice (North Rink) 

11:45 AM – 1:30 PM: 3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink)  

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Lunch/Media 

Group B 

10:30 AM – 11:30 AM: Shooting/ Skills Practice (North Rink) 

11:45 AM – 1:30 PM: 3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink)  

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Lunch/Media 

