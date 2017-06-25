The annual Development Camp will be held from June 27 through July 1 at the Brandon Ice Sports Forum
Here is the release from the team:
The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the full schedule and tentative roster for their 2017 Development Camp, presented by Florida Blue, which begins on Tuesday, June 27 at the Brandon Ice Sports Forum and culminates with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. The annual camp will feature the Lightning’s top prospects, 2017 NHL Draftees and invitees. The camp is free and open to the public.
The camp will feature some of the Lightning’s top prospects competing in on- and off-ice workouts as well as skating and shooting drills. Saturday’s 3-on-3 tournament will be streamed live on www.tampabaylightning.com. Notable players attending this year’s camp include defenseman Mikhael Sergachev, whom the Lightning recently acquired from Montreal in exchange for Jonathan Drouin, as well as high-end forward prospects Brett Howden, Anthony Cirelli, Mathieu Joseph, Taylor Raddysh, goaltender Conner Ingram and more. Also attending this year’s camp will be all six players drafted at this weekend’s 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago, including first round pick Cal Foote.
At approximately 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 29, all the camp participants will pay a visit to the Police Athletic League’s summer camp in Tampa along with the Lightning Community Hockey Department. The prospects will play street hockey and do other activities with the children, while the Lightning will donate a set of street hockey sticks and balls to P.A.L.
Draftee Breakdown:
1st Round: 2
2nd Round: 6
3rd Round: 4
4th Round: 3
5th Round: 2
6th Round: 3
7th Round: 3
2015 Draft: 8
2016 Draft: 9
2017 Draft: 6
Attendees by Country:
Canada: 12
United States: 11
Russia: 3
Finland: 2
Czech Republic: 1
Slovakia: 1
2017 LIGHTNING DEVELOPMENT CAMP ROSTER
FORWARDS (19)
No.
Name
HT
WT
DOB
Born
Acquired
2016-17 Club
71
CIRELLI, Anthony
6’0
184
7/15/1997
Woodbridge, Ontario
15 Draft (3rd Rd)
Oshawa (OHL)
Erie (OHL)
11
COLTON, Ross
6’0
201
9/11/1996
Robbinsville, New Jersey
16 Draft (4th Rd)
U. of Vermont (H-East)
82
DOW, Bobby
6’1
175
11/5/1998
Ottawa, Ontario
Invitee
Kemptville (CCHL)
51
GUTTMAN, Cole
5’9
167
4/6/1999
Northridge, California
17 Draft (6th Rd)
Dubuque (USHL)
81
HANCOCK, Kevin
5-11
180
3/2/1998
Mississauga, Ontario
Invitee
Owen Sound (OHL)
48
HOWDEN, Brett
6’2
191
3/29/1998
Calgary, Alberta
16 Draft (1st Rd)
Moose Jaw (WHL)
Syracuse (AHL)
52
JOSEPH, Mathieu
6’1
166
2/9/1997
Chambly, Quebec
15 Draft (4th Rd)
Saint John (QMJHL)
41
KATCHOUK, Boris
6’1
192
6/18/1998
Waterloo, Ontario
16 Draft (2nd Rd)
Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
36
LIPANOV, Alexey
6’0
169
8/17/1999
Moscow, Russia
17 Draft (3rd Rd)
Balashikha (Russia-2)
MVD Balashikha 2 (Russia Jr.)
8
LOHIN, Ryan
6’0
193
6/26/1996
Chester, Pennsylvania
16 Draft (7th Rd)
Umass-Lowell (H-East)
34
PAQUETTE, Christopher
6’1
202
3/27/1998
Kingston, Ontario
16 Draft (5th Rd)
Niagara (OHL)
Peterborough (OHL)
46
RADDYSH, Taylor
6’2
209
2/18/1998
Caledon, Ontario
16 Draft (2nd Rd)
Erie (OHL)
39
SMITH, Cole
6’3
195
10/28/1995
Brainerd, Minnesota
Invitee
U. of North Dakota (NCHC)
42
SOMPPI, Otto
6’0
181
1/12/1998
Helsinki, Finland
16 Draft (7th Rd)
Halifax (QMJHL)
67
STEPHENS, Mitchell
5’11
188
2/5/1997
Peterborough, Ontario
15 Draft (2nd Rd)
Saginaw (OHL)
London (OHL)
47
TAMMELA, Jonne
5’11
185
8/5/1997
Ylivieska, Finland
15 Draft (4th Rd)
Peterborough (OHL)
79
VOLKOV, Alexander
6’1
191
8/2/1997
Moscow, Russia
17 Draft (2nd Rd)
SKA St. Petersburg 2 (Russia Jr)
Neva St. Petersburg (Russia-2)
61
WALKER, Samuel
5’10
142
6/7/1999
Edina, Minnesota
17 Draft (7th Rd)
Edina (High School – MN)
54
YAN, Dennis
6’1
202
4/14/1997
Portland, Oregon
15 Draft (3rd Rd)
Shawinigan (QMJHL)
Syracuse (AHL)
DEFENSEMEN (7)
No.
Name
HT
WT
DOB
Born
Acquired
2016-17 Club
53
CERNAK, Erik
6’3
208
5/28/1997
Kosice, Slovakia
Trade with LA
Erie (OHL)
45
FOOTE, Callan
6’4
210
12/13/1998
Denver, Colorado
17 Draft (1st Rd)
Kelowna (WHL)
43
HAJEK, Libor
6’1
205
2/4/1998
Smrcek, Czech Rep.
16 Draft (2nd Rd)
Saskatoon (WHL)
Syracuse (AHL)
78
PERBIX, Nicklaus
6’2
191
6/15/1998
Minneapolis, Minnesota
17 Draft (6th Rd)
Elk River (High School – MN)
12
SERGACHEV, Mikhail
6’3
215
6/25/1998
Nizhenkamsk, Russia
Trade with MTL
Montreal (NHL)
Windsor (OHL)
64
SPENCER, Matt
6’1
207
3/24/1997
Guelph, Ontario
’15 Draft (2nd Rd)
Peterborough (OHL)
55
ZUHLSDORF, Ryan
6’0
195
7/1/1997
Edina, Minnesota
15 Draft (5th Rd)
U. of Minnesota (Big-10)
GOALTENDERS (4)
No.
Name
HT
WT
DOB
Born
Acquired
2016-17 Club
1
INGRAM, Conner
6’1
202
3/31/1997
Imperial, Saskatchewan
16 Draft (3rd Rd)
Kamloops (WHL)
35
JOHNSON, Cameron
6’1
205
7/11/1994
Flint, Michigan
Invitee
U. of North Dakota (NCHC)
31
OLDHAM, Kristian
6’2
203
6/25/1997
Anchorage, Alaska
15 Draft (6th Rd)
U. of Nebraska-Omaha (NCHC)
32
RAAYMAKERS, Joseph
6’1
186
3/17/1998
Chatham, Ontario
Invitee
Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)
2017 Tampa Bay Lightning Development Camp Schedule
TUESDAY, JUNE 27th
Goalies
10:30 AM – 11:00 AM: On-Ice (South Rink)
Group A
11:00 AM – 11:45 AM: Practice (North Rink)
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM: Forwards Power Skating (North Rink)
Defensemen Power Skating (South Rink)
1:00 PM – 2:00 PM: Lunch/Media
Group B
11:30 AM – 1:00 PM: Lunch/Media
1:15 PM – 2:00 PM: Practice (North Rink)
2:15 PM – 3:15 PM: Defensemen Power Skating (South Rink)
Forwards Power Skating (North Rink)
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28th
Group B
9:45 AM – 10:30 AM: Practice (North Rink)
10:45 AM – 11:30 AM: Forwards Power Skating (North Rink)
Defensemen Power Skating (South Rink)
11:30 AM – 12:45 PM: Lunch/Media
12:45 PM – 1:45 PM: Off-Ice
Group A
9:45 AM – 10:45 AM: Off-Ice
11:45 AM – 12:30 PM: Practice (North Rink)
12:45 PM – 1:30 PM: Forwards Power Skating (South Rink)
Defensemen Power Skating (North Rink)
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Lunch/Media
Goalies
1:45 PM – 2:30 PM: On-Ice (North Rink)
THURSDAY, JUNE 29th
Goalies
9:00 AM – 9:45 AM: On-Ice (North Rink)
Group A
9:45 AM – 10:45 AM: Power Skating (North Rink)/ Skills Practice (South Rink)
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Power Skating (North Rink)/ Skills Practice (South Rink)
12:00 PM – 1:15 PM: Lunch/Media
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Off-Ice
Group B
9:45 AM – 10:45 AM: Off-Ice
11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: Lunch/Media
12:15 PM – 1:15 PM: Power Skating (North Rink)/ Skills Practice (South Rink)
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Power Skating (North Rink)/ Skills Practice (South Rink)
3:00 PM: Bus to Police Athletic League
FRIDAY, JUNE 30th
Goalies
9:00 AM – 9:45 AM: On-Ice (North Rink)
Group A
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM: Off-Ice
11:15 AM – 12:15 PM: Shooting/ Skills Practice (North Rink)
12:30 PM – 1:45 PM: Lunch/Media
Group B
10:00 AM – 11:00 AM: Shooting/ Skills Practice (North Rink)
11:15 AM – 12:15 PM: Off-Ice
12:30 PM – 1:45 PM: Lunch/Media
2:00 PM – 4:00 PM: 3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink)
SATURDAY, JULY 1st
Group A
9:15 AM – 10:15 AM: Shooting/ Skills Practice (North Rink)
11:45 AM – 1:30 PM: 3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink)
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Lunch/Media
Group B
10:30 AM – 11:30 AM: Shooting/ Skills Practice (North Rink)
11:45 AM – 1:30 PM: 3 on 3 Tournament (North Rink)
1:30 PM – 2:30 PM: Lunch/Media
