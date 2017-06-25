The annual Development Camp will be held from June 27 through July 1 at the Brandon Ice Sports Forum

Here is the release from the team:

The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the full schedule and tentative roster for their 2017 Development Camp, presented by Florida Blue, which begins on Tuesday, June 27 at the Brandon Ice Sports Forum and culminates with the annual 3-on-3 tournament on Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1. The annual camp will feature the Lightning’s top prospects, 2017 NHL Draftees and invitees. The camp is free and open to the public.