On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Lightning signed forward Boris Katchouk to a three-year, entry level contract.

Katchouk skated in 66 games with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL) accumulating 35 goals, 64 points and 46 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-1,192-pound forward ranked second on the Greyhounds in goals, third in points and fifth in assists. Katchouk led the OHL in shorthanded goals (7), tying him with alumnus Wayne Gretzky. . The Ontario native led the Greyhound’s in playoff scoring with eight goals and 13 points in 11 games.

Katchouk has played in 141 career OHL games over three seasons. He leads Sault Ste. Marie in scoring with 59 goals, 117 points and 124 penalty minutes.

The Lightning drafted Katchouk in the second round, (44th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

BORIS KATCHOUK CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Recipient of the the Hounds Red Star Three Star Award (2016-17) … Voted Western Conference’s “Best Penalty Killer” in 2016-17 Coache’s Poll … Named Pioneer OHL Player of the Week for week ending November 27, 2016 after scoring 4 goals and 2 assists in 6 games played … Named to Team OHL for the 2016 CIBC Canada/Russia Series for both games (Nov. 10/16 @NB, Nov. 14/16 @HAM) … Attended Tampa Bay Lighting Training Camp 2016 … Selected 2nd Round (44th overall) by Tampa Bay Lightning in 2016 NHL Entry Draft … Named to 2015-16 OHL 2nd All-Rookie Team … Member of Team Canada at the 2016 World U18 (Grand Forks, ND) where he grabbed 1 goal and 1 assist in 5GP … Named to the OHL’s 2nd All-Rookie Team (LW, 2015-16) … Recipient of the Hounds 2015-16 “Rookie of the Year Award” … Participated in the 2016 CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game roster as part of Team Orr … Recorded first career OHL goal in opening game of 2015-16 season (September 25, 2015 vs Windsor) … Played 2014-15 season with Hounds affiliate, the Soo Thunderbirds, where he recorded 18 goals and 27 assists in 29 regular season games played before grabbing 3 goals and 3 assists in 4 games played at the Dudley Hewitt Cup Central Canadian Championship while advancing to the RBC Cup (National Championship) … Recorded his first OHL point (assist) on January 4, 2015 vs Oshawa … Made his OHL debut (AP) on December 14, 2014 vs Windsor … Member of Team Alliance at 2013-14 OHL Gold Cup U16 … Originally selected in the 2nd Round of the 2014 OHL Priority Selection

