TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning will participate in a four-team rookie tournament at Germain Arena in Estero, Florida from Saturday, September 9 through Tuesday, September 12, the team announced today. The event will be free and open to the public.
Also participating in the tournament will be the Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals. Tampa Bay’s roster will be announced at a later date but will feature some of the top young prospects in the organization’s system. The annual tournament was hosted by the Lightning in Estero two years ago.
2017 Rookie Camp Schedule:
Date Game Time
Saturday, September 9 Lightning vs. Nashville Predators 4:30 p.m.
Sunday, September 10 Lightning vs. Washington Capitals 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 12 Lightning vs. Florida Panthers 2:00 p.m.
(Feature Photo/Christine Gunn)
