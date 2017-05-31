The Lightning will play in the rookie tournament at Germain Arena in Estero, Florida from Saturday, September 9 -Tuesday, September 12.

Here is the release from the team:

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning will participate in a four-team rookie tournament at Germain Arena in Estero, Florida from Saturday, September 9 through Tuesday, September 12, the team announced today. The event will be free and open to the public.