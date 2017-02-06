Amalie Arena will open its doors on Saturday February 18th for the Lightning’s third-annual Hockey Day In Tampa Bay. It’s shaping up to be an action packed day showcasing hockey in a variety of different forms for a great cause.

The day will begin at 9 am with a 40 team street hockey tournament on Ford Thunder Alley. Fans can peruse a used equipment sale at section 128 starting at noon and the arena doors open for the indoor portion of the event at 12:30

One of the hallmarks of Hockey Day in Tampa is getting to see a Sled Hockey game. Fans may know the names of the Lightning alumni participating but sled hockey teams are incredible to watch. The speed and ingenuity with which they play the game is something fans should definitely experience. In the past members of the United States Men’s National Sled Hockey Team have participated in the exhibition so you never know who you’ll see on the ice.

High school hockey players will be showcased during this year’s event once again. At 2:45 Honda will present the Lighting High School Hockey League All Star game. The LHSHL will also play their championship game at 7 pm.

Tampa Bay alumni will face off against Boston Bruins alumni in a first for Hockey Day In Tampa. Former Bolts Dave Andreychuk, Vincent Lecavalier, Ruslan Fedotenko, Fredrik Modin, Brian Bradley, Vinny Prospal and more will skate for team Tampa. Hockey Hall-of-Famer Ray Bourque, Terry O’Reilly, Al Iafrate, Bob Sweeney, Tim Sweeney and more will make up the Bruins team.

Proceeds from the event will beDave Andreychuknefit the Lightning Sled Hockey team and the Jason Ritchie Hockey Foundation. Tickets can be purchased here.

