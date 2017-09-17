Hear why Jeff Vinik says Steve Yzerman has forever changed the direction of the Tampa Bay Lightning. He also spoke about why he wished he could thank every last Bolts fan personally. It was weird, but Pat hugged him on behalf of all Lightning fans!

