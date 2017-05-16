Quantcast
The Sports Daily > LightningShout
Marlies Beat Crunch 2-1 To Force A Game Seven
Posted by on May 15, 2017

Andrew Nielsen‘s goal with 8:27 left in regulation broke a tie and sent Toronto to a 2-1 win over Syracuse in Game 6 of the North Division Finals at Ricoh Coliseum on Monday night.

Michael Bournival scored for Syracuse and goalie Mike McKenna made 23 saves in the loss.

The first period was scoreless, but the Crunch opened the scoring at 2:09 of the second stanza when, on the power play, Bournival blew by a Toronto defenseman and beat Marlies goaltender Kasimir Kaskisuo for his second goal of the postseason.  

 Syracuse took six minor penalties during the game which was a big factor in the loss. With defenseman Slater Koekkoek in the box for holding, Marlies rookie Carl Grundstrom came from behind the Crunch goal and backhanded one past Mike McKenna to tie the game.

Kaskisuo was outstanding on the night, stopping Gabriel Dumont on a breakaway to keep the game even.

With Daniel Walcott in the sin bin for slashing, Nielsen fired a slap shot through a screen that found its way between the legs of McKenna for the game-winner.

Toronto was 2-for-6 on the power play in Game 6, improving to 8-for-29 (27.6 percent) in the series. Syracuse was 0-for-2.

The Crunch have shorthanded goals in four post-season games. The team leads the league with four.

Boxscore

Toronto 2 – Syracuse 1

Game #: 6
Monday, May 15, 2017
Scoring 1 2 3 Total PP
Syracuse Crunch 0 1 0 1 0 / 2
Toronto Marlies 0 1 1 2 2 / 6

 

Shots 1 2 3 Total
Syracuse Crunch 5 15 8 28
Toronto Marlies 8 11 6 25

 

Syracuse Crunch
# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
3 Racine, Jonathan D 0 0 0 0 0
4 Dotchin, Jake D 0 0 0 3 1
5 Masin, Dominik D 0 0 0 0 0
11 C Condra, Erik RW 0 0 2 2 0
16 McGinn, Tye LW 0 0 0 0 0
20 A Taormina, Matt D 0 0 0 1 0
21 Froese, Byron C 0 1 0 0 1
22 Peca, Matthew C 0 0 2 1 0
25 Brodeur, Mathieu D 0 0 2 3 0
26 Thomas, Ben D 0 0 2 2 0
37 Gourde, Yanni LW 0 0 0 5 0
40 Dumont, Gabriel C 0 0 0 2 0
65 A Koekkoek, Slater D 0 1 2 0 1
73 Erne, Adam LW 0 0 0 1 0
78 Bournival, Michael LW 1 0 0 1 1
85 Walcott, Daniel D 0 0 2 4 0
89 Conacher, Cory RW 0 0 0 3 0
92 Vermin, Joel RW 0 0 0 0 0
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
50 Gudlevskis, Kristers 0 0 0 0 0 0
56 McKenna, Mike 2 58:54 25 23 0 0 0
Head CoachBenoit Groulx
Assistant CoachJeff Halpern
Assistant CoachTrent Cull

 

Toronto Marlies
# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
2 C Campbell, Andrew D 0 0 0 0 0
3 Valiev, Rinat D 0 0 0 0 0
4 A Holl, Justin D 0 0 0 0 0
5 Oleksy, Steve D 0 0 0 1 0
6 Nielsen, Andrew D 1 0 2 2 -1
8 Dermott, Travis D 0 0 0 2 0
10 O’Reilly, Cal C 0 2 0 0 -1
11 Johnsson, Andreas LW 0 0 0 5 -1
15 Kalinin, Sergey C 0 0 0 1 0
16 Findlay, Brett C 0 0 0 0 0
17 Clune, Richard LW 0 0 0 1 0
19 A Leipsic, Brendan LW 0 0 0 3 0
27 Grundstrom, Carl LW 1 0 0 3 0
28 Kapanen, Kasperi RW 0 0 2 1 -1
36 Rychel, Kerby LW 0 0 0 4 -1
38 Greening, Colin C 0 0 0 0 0
39 Griffith, Seth RW 0 2 0 2 0
46 Moore, Trevor LW 0 0 0 0 0
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
1 Kaskisuo, Kasimir 1 60:00 28 27 0 0 0
30 Bibeau, Antoine 0 0 0 0 0 0
Head CoachSheldon Keefe
Assistant CoachA.J. MacLean

Scoring

1st
No Scoring
2nd
2:09 SYR Michael Bournival (2) ASST: Byron Froese (6), Slater Koekkoek(3) (SH)
7:24 TOR Carl Grundstrom (3) ASST: Cal O’Reilly (4), Seth Griffith (6) (PP)
3rd
11:33 TOR Andrew Nielsen (1) ASST: Seth Griffith (7), Cal O’Reilly (5) (PP)

 

Penalties
1st
01:50 TOR Andrew Nielsen, Interference, 2 min PP
13:23 SYR Mathieu Brodeur, Holding, 2 min PP
18:12 SYR Ben Thomas, Hooking, 2 min PP
2nd
01:14 SYR Erik Condra, Holding, 2 min PP
05:37 SYR Slater Koekkoek, Holding, 2 min PP
3rd
00:27 SYR Matthew Peca, Delay of game – Faceoff violation, 2 min PP
01:26 TOR Kasperi Kapanen, Kneeing, 2 min PP
11:01 SYR Daniel Walcott, Slashing, 2 min PP

 

Three Stars
1st 2nd 3rd
Kasimir Kaskisuo
Toronto Marlies
SA: 28
SV: 27
TOI: 60:00
Carl Grundstrom
Toronto Marlies
G: 1
A: 0
Andrew Nielsen
Toronto Marlies
G: 1
A: 0

 

PP PIM PTS
Syracuse Crunch 0 / 2 12 min / 6 inf 1 G + 2 A = 3 PTS
Toronto Marlies 2 / 6 4 min / 2 inf 2 G + 4 A = 6 PTS

 

Arena OFFICIALS
Ricoh Coliseum
Attendance: 6749
Start: 7:08 pm
End: 9:38 pm
Length: 2:30
Referee: Tom Chmielewski (43)
Referee: Jake Brenk (42)
Linesman: Bevan Mills (53)
Linesman: Andrew Smith (96)

Game Seven is Wednesday night at the War Memorial.

(Feature Photo/TheAHL.com)

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.