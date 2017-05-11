Quantcast
The Sports Daily > LightningShout
Marlies Even The Series, Beat Crunch 3-2
Posted by on May 10, 2017

The Toronto Marlies evened the best-of-seven series at two games each as they beat the Syracuse Crunch 3-2 in Toronto, Wednesday night.

Adam Erne and Ben Thomas scored for the Crunch. Erne is on a five-game points streak (2g, 3a). It was Thomas’ first professional post-season goal.

A strong start by the Marlies was the difference in the game.

Erne gave the Crunch the lead at 4:45 of the first period when a Toronto defenseman turned the puck over. The Marlies quickly drew even on Rich Clune‘s first goal of the playoffs.

Toronto scored twice on the power play in the first period when Kerby Rychel and Trevor Moore beat goalie Mike McKenna to give Toronto the 3-1 lead.

McKenna gave up three goals in 33 seconds late in the third of the 5-3 loss in Game 3 on Tuesday night and surrendered three on 16 shots tonight before being pulled in favor of backup Kristers Gudlevskis to start the second period.

Ben Thomas cut into the Toronto lead when he fired a point blast that had eyes and found the top corner over goalie Kasimir Kaskisuo shoulder.

The Crunch only had 19 shots. Kaskisuo (4-1) made 17 saves.

Game five moves to the War Memorial Arena for Game 5 on Saturday.

Boxscore

Toronto Marlies 3 – Syracuse Crunch 2
Scoring 1 2 3 Total PP
Syracuse Crunch 1 1 0 2 0 / 2
Toronto Marlies 3 0 0 3 2 / 4

 

Shots 1 2 3 Total
Syracuse Crunch 6 4 9 19
Toronto Marlies 15 10 4 29

 

Syracuse Crunch
# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
3 Racine, Jonathan D 0 0 2 2 0
5 Masin, Dominik D 0 0 0 0 1
11 C Condra, Erik RW 0 0 0 0 0
15 Lynch, Kevin C 0 0 0 0 0
16 McGinn, Tye LW 0 0 2 0 0
20 A Taormina, Matt D 0 0 0 1 1
21 Froese, Byron C 0 0 0 1 1
22 Peca, Matthew C 0 0 0 1 0
25 Brodeur, Mathieu D 0 0 2 0 0
26 Thomas, Ben D 1 0 0 1 0
37 Gourde, Yanni LW 0 0 0 3 -1
40 Dumont, Gabriel C 0 1 0 1 1
65 A Koekkoek, Slater D 0 1 0 2 0
73 Erne, Adam LW 1 0 0 3 1
78 Bournival, Michael LW 0 0 0 0 0
85 Walcott, Daniel D 0 0 0 1 1
89 Conacher, Cory RW 0 0 2 1 -1
92 Vermin, Joel RW 0 0 0 2 1
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
50 Gudlevskis, Kristers 0 37:50 14 14 0 0 0
56 McKenna, Mike 3 20:00 15 12 0 0 0
Head CoachBenoit Groulx
Assistant CoachJeff Halpern
Assistant CoachTrent Cull

 

Toronto Marlies
# Skater Pos G A PIM Shots +/-
2 C Campbell, Andrew D 0 0 2 1 -1
4 A Holl, Justin D 0 0 0 3 -1
5 Oleksy, Steve D 0 0 0 1 1
6 Nielsen, Andrew D 0 0 0 1 -1
7 Wrenn, William D 0 0 0 0 0
8 Dermott, Travis D 0 0 0 1 0
10 O’Reilly, Cal C 0 1 0 2 0
11 Johnsson, Andreas LW 0 0 2 3 -2
15 Kalinin, Sergey C 0 0 0 1 -2
16 Findlay, Brett C 0 0 0 1 1
17 Clune, Richard LW 1 0 0 1 1
19 A Leipsic, Brendan LW 0 0 0 2 0
27 Grundstrom, Carl LW 0 0 0 2 0
28 Kapanen, Kasperi RW 0 1 0 1 0
36 Rychel, Kerby LW 1 1 0 4 1
38 Greening, Colin C 0 0 0 1 0
39 Griffith, Seth RW 0 1 0 3 -2
46 Moore, Trevor LW 1 0 0 1 0
# Goalie GA Mins SA SVS G A PIM
1 Kaskisuo, Kasimir 2 60:00 19 17 0 0 0
30 Bibeau, Antoine 0 0 0 0 0 0
Head CoachSheldon Keefe
Assistant CoachA.J. MacLean

Scoring

1st
4:45 SYR Adam Erne (2) ASST: None
5:51 TOR Richard Clune (1) ASST: Kerby Rychel (3)
8:05 TOR Kerby Rychel (2) ASST: Kasperi Kapanen (5) (PP)
16:24 TOR Trevor Moore (2) ASST: Cal O’Reilly (3), Seth Griffith (5)(PP)
2nd
2:23 SYR Ben Thomas (1) ASST: Slater Koekkoek (2), Gabriel Dumont (1)
3rd
No Scoring
Penalties
1st
07:31 SYR Mathieu Brodeur, Tripping, 2 min PP
08:16 TOR Andrew Campbell, Interference, 2 min PP
14:32 SYR Tye McGinn, Delay of game, 2 min PP
2nd
19:05 SYR Jonathan Racine, Delay of game, 2 min PP
3rd
06:48 SYR Cory Conacher, Slashing, 2 min PP
07:26 TOR Andreas Johnsson, Interference, 2 min PP
Three Stars
PP PIM PTS
Syracuse Crunch 0 / 2 8 min / 4 inf 2 G + 2 A = 4 PTS
Toronto Marlies 2 / 4 4 min / 2 inf 3 G + 4 A = 7 PTS

 

Arena OFFICIALS
Ricoh Coliseum
Attendance: 6572
Start: 7:08 pm
End: 9:32 pm
Length: 2:24
Referee: Tim Mayer (19)
Referee: Chris Schlenker (48)
Linesman: Bevan Mills (53)
Linesman: Dustin McCrank (81)

North Division Finals – Series “J” (best-of-7)
N1-Syracuse Crunch vs. N2-Toronto Marlies
Game 1 – Fri., May 5 – SYRACUSE 3, Toronto 1
Game 2 – Sat., May 6 – SYRACUSE 8, Toronto 5
Game 3 – Tue., May 9 – TORONTO 5, Syracuse 3
Game 4 – Wed., May 10 – TORONTO 3, Syracuse 2
Game 5 – Sat., May 13 – Toronto at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 6 – Mon., May 15 – Syracuse at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 7 – Wed., May 17 – Toronto at Syracuse, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern

(Feature Photo/TSGphoto.com)

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.