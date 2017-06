Last night, defenseman Jason Garrison was selected by the Las Vegas Golden Knights in the expansion draft. GM Steve Yzerman worked out a deal with the Vegas team to select Garrison and leave young defensemen Jake Dotchin and Slater Koekkoek alone.

Here’s photographer Christine Gunn‘s tribute to Jason Garrison:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Follow me on Twitter @ChristineLRM and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.