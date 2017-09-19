Justin Williams and Teuvo Teravainen scored power-play goals to help the Carolina Hurricanes to a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

Williams opened the scoring 3:46 into the game. Teravainen made it 2-0 at 4:03 of the second period.

Alex Nedeljkovic started in goal for Carolina and made 14 saves through two periods. Callum Booth made 11 saves in the third.

Lightning forward Adam Erne scored a power-play goal at 15:37 of the second period to make it 2-1.

The Lightning thought they tied the game late in the third period on a goal by Alexander Volkov, but it was waved off because of goalie interference.

Michael Leighton made 20 saves for Tampa Bay. (NHL.com)