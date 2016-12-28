In Game one yesterday, Canada opened the 2017 World Junior Tournament with a 5-3 victory over Russia in a slower and cautious game and three power-play goals by Team Canada. Captain Dylan Strome had two goals while Matt Barzal had a goal and two assists. The Bolt prospects didn’t get on the board and goalie Connor Ingram did not play. In Game two today,Team Canada broke a scoreless tie after 20 minutes with the only four goals of the second on the way to a convincing 5-0 win over Slovakia.

At 5:30 of the second period Tyson Jost carried the puck in, and as the defense closed in on him he dropped it back to Jeremy Lauzon, trailing on the play. Lauzon fired a shot over the shoulder of Adam Huska.