As the NHL season reaches it mid-way point the Tampa Bay Lightning have been a study in inconsistency. Despite maintaining the team’s core that took them deep into the last two playoff rounds they have struggled to find their way in an injury riddled campaign. With so many players being sidelined as they recover it’s not unusual to see some odd line combinations. Lately the Lightning’s best offensive force has been a blast from the past: the Triplets. Tyler Johnson, Nikita Kucherov and Ondrej Palat are all healthy and putting up some impressive numbers.

Oddly enough, it was an unforeseen injury in October 2014 that prompted head coach Jon Cooper to Palat, Johnson and Kucherov together in the first place. The trio quickly became an powerhouse in both the 2014-15 regular season and that year’s run to the Stanley Cup Final. They found themselves split up more in the following year. Palat frequently found himself on top line with Steven Stamkos and Vladislav Namestnikov while Alex Killorn slid in with the remaining Triplets. When the team needed a spark Cooper would occasionally go to the well and reunite the trio but it hasn’t been on a regular basis until the last four games.

Palat and Kucherov were both sidelined for two weeks in December due to injuries. They returned to the line up for the 12/28 game against the Montreal Canadiens and were reunited with Tyler Johnson. Their chemistry was on full display. Johnson scored two goals including the game winner in Overtime . Kucherov registered an assist on Victor Hedman’s 3rd period goal and Palat notched a third period power play goal of his own.

Tampa returned to the ice the following night to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs. Fortunes were reversed from the day before and they sustained an OT loss. Kucherov recorded an assist on Palat’s second period goal. In the 12/31 win against Carolina Kucherov and Palat registered assists on Brian Boyle and Jonathan Drouin’s power play goals respectively. Tuesday’s 6-4 loss against the Winnipeg Jets was a disappointment but the Triplets continued to produce in a third period rally. Palat scored once. Kucherov finished with two goals and a three point night.

Through the recent stretch of four games the Triplets have amassed 17 points. The Lightning have their fair share of struggles but the offensive capability of this line is definitely not one of them. There’s no telling how long this trio will remain together when players get healthy and return to the line up. It’s been an absolute delight watching Palat, Johnson and Kucherov skate together again. If the rest of the team can elevate their play to the Triplets’ level then a second half run isn’t out of the question.

