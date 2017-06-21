Multiple inside sources are saying there is a deal in place for #VGK to take #TBLightning defenseman Jason Garrison in the 2017 Expansion Draft. Per TSN's Bob McKenzie, the #Bolts have asked to protect their younger defensemen (Dotchin and/or Koekkoek) in exchange for taking Garrison and/or picks/prospects. Full details of the acquisition are still to come in the next day or so, but look for Garrison's name to be announced tonight at the #NHLAwards as the player taken.

A post shared by LightningShout (@lightning_shout) on Jun 21, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT