The Syracuse Crunch presented their annual end of year team awards prior to last night’s game versus the Utica Comets.

Here is the list of 2016-17 team awards via syracusecrunch.com:

Bryant & Stratton “Smart Player” of the Year Award – #11 Erik Condra

This award goes to the player recognized as the smartest player on the ice throughout the year. He is in the right place at the right time to make the necessary play.

Eastern Shore Associates “Most Improved” Player of the Year – #4 Jake Dotchin

This award goes to the player who has shown the most improvement throughout the year.

Ephesus “Brightest Prospect”/Rookie of the Year Award – #26 Ben Thomas

This award goes to the best prospect of the year.

Gannon Pest Control “Pest of the Year” Award – #89 Cory Conacher

This award goes to the player who was considered the hardest to play against for an opposing team.

NBT Bank “Plus/Minus Player of Year” Award – #78 Michael Bournival

This award goes to the most dependable Crunch player, the one who leads the team in the plus/minus category. Bournival leads the team at plus-15.

Lamacchia Power Forward of the Year Award – #73 Adam Erne

This award goes to the team’s best power forward.

IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year – #20 Matt Taormina

This award recognizes a Crunch player for exemplary community service.

U.S. Army Defender of the Year – #20 Matt Taormina

This award goes to the team’s best defenseman.

MVP Award – #37 Yanni Gourde

This award goes to the most valuable player on the ice.

(Photos/Christine Gunn)

