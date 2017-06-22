The Tampa Bay Lightning schedule was released today. Some dates to highlight:

October 6 – Home opener vs. Panthers

November 16 –Ben Bishop returns to Tampa

December 19 – First trip to Las Vegas

December 28 – Jonathan Drouin returns to Tampa

Bolts face Stanley Cup champion Penguins twice in the first 10 games. Lightning has an eight-game homestand in March.

Tampa Bay will host the 2018 NHL All-Star Game during the weekend of January 27-29. The League’s mid-season showcase will take place at Amalie Arena and will include the NHL All-Star Skills Competition and the NHL All-Star Game.

Tampa Bay Lightning 2017-18 schedule OCTOBER DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME W/L Friday Oct. 6 Florida 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday Oct. 7 at Florida 7 p.m. _________ Monday Oct. 9 Washington 7:30 p.m. _________ Thursday Oct. 12 Pittsburgh 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday Oct. 14 St. Louis 8 p.m. _________ Monday Oct. 16 at Detroit 7:30 p.m. _________ Tuesday Oct. 17 at New Jersey 7 p.m. _________ Thursday Oct. 19 Pittsburgh 7 p.m. _________ Tuesday Oct. 24 at Carolina 7 p.m. _________ Thursday Oct. 26 Detroit 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday Oct. 28 Anaheim 10 p.m. _________ Monday Oct. 30 at Florida 7:30 p.m. _________ NOVEMBER Thursday Nov. 2 N.Y. Rangers 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday Nov. 4 Columbus 7 p.m. _________ Wednesday Nov. 8 at San Jose 10:30 p.m. _________ Thursday Nov. 9 at Los Angeles 10:30 p.m. _________ Sunday Nov. 12 at Anaheim 8 p.m. _________ Thursday Nov. 16 Dallas 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday Nov. 18 N.Y. Islanders 7 p.m. _________ Wednesday Nov. 22 Chicago 8:30 p.m. _________ Friday Nov. 24 at Washington 5 p.m. _________ Saturday Nov. 25 at Pittsburgh 7 p.m. _________ Tuesday Nov. 28 at Buffalo 7 p.m. _________ Wednesday Nov. 29 at Boston 7:30 p.m. _________ DECEMBER _________ Saturday Dec. 2 San Jose 7 p.m. _________ Tuesday Dec. 5 N.Y. Islanders 7:30 p.m. _________ Thursday Dec. 7 Colorado 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday Dec. 9 Winnipeg 7 p.m. _________ Tuesday Dec. 12 at St. Louis 8 p.m. _________ Thursday Dec. 14 at Arizona 9 p.m. _________ Saturday Dec. 16 at Colorado 9 p.m. _________ Tuesday Dec. 19 at Las Vegas 10 p.m. _________ Thursday Dec. 21 Ottawa 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday Dec. 23 Minnesota 7 p.m. _________ Thursday Dec. 28 Montreal 7:30 p.m. _________ Friday Dec. 29 Philadelphia 7:30 p.m. _________ Sunday Dec. 31 at Columbus 6 p.m. _________ JANUARY Tuesday Jan. 2 at Toronto 7 p.m. _________ Thursday Jan. 4 at Montreal 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday Jan. 6 at Ottawa 7 p.m. _________ Sunday Jan. 7 at Detroit 7 p.m. _________ Tuesday Jan. 9 Carolina 7:30 p.m. _________ Thursday Jan. 11 Calgary 7:30 p.m. _________ Thursday Jan. 18 Las Vegas 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday Jan. 20 at Minnesota 9 p.m. _________ Monday Jan. 22 at Chicago 8:30 p.m. _________ Tuesday Jan. 23 at Nashville 8 p.m. _________ Thursday Jan. 25 at Philadelphia 7 p.m. _________ Tuesday Jan. 30 at Winnipeg 8 p.m. _________ FEBRUARY Thursday Feb. 1 at Calgary 9 p.m. _________ Saturday Feb. 3 at Vancouver 10 p.m. _________ Monday Feb. 5 at Edmonton 9 p.m. _________ Tuesday Feb. 8 Vancouver 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday Feb. 10 Los Angeles 7 p.m. _________ Monday Feb. 12 at Toronto 7 p.m. _________ Tuesday Feb. 13 at Buffalo 7 p.m. _________ Thursday Feb. 15 Detroit 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday Feb. 17 New Jersey 7 p.m. _________ Tuesday Feb. 20 at Washington 7 p.m. _________ Thursday Feb. 22 at Ottawa 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday Feb. 24 at Montreal 7 p.m. _________ Monday Feb. 26 Toronto 7:30 p.m. _________ Wednesday Feb. 28 Buffalo 7 p.m. _________ MARCH Thursday March 1 at Dallas 8:30 p.m. _________ Saturday March 3 Philadelphia 1 p.m. _________ Tuesday March 6 Florida 7:30 p.m. _________ Thursday March 8 N.Y. Rangers 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday March 10 Montreal 1 p.m. _________ Tuesday March 13 Ottawa 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday March 17 Boston 7 p.m. _________ Sunday March 18 Edmonton 5 p.m. _________ Tuesday March 20 Toronto 7:30 p.m. _________ Thursday March 22 at N.Y. Islanders 7 p.m. _________ Saturday March 24 at New Jersey 7 p.m. _________ Monday March 26 Arizona 7:30 p.m. _________ Thursday March 29 at Bostson 7 p.m. _________ APRIL Sunday April 1 Nashville 6 p.m. _________ Tuesday April 3 Boston 7:30 p.m. _________ Friday April 6 Buffalo 7:30 p.m. _________ Saturday April 7 at Carolina 7 p.m. _________

Lightning schedule by the numbers 12 — Sets of back-to-back games, including the first two games and final two 9 — Of the 12 games in January that are on the road; the Jan. 27-28 All-Star Game splits up a stretch of eight consecutive road games between January and February 8 — Consecutive home games from March 3-20, the longest homestand of the season 6 — Games in 10 nights to end the season, including two back-to-backs 1 — Trip to Las Vegas to face the expansion Golden Knights (Dec. 19)

(Scheule courtesy of Tampa Bay Times.)

