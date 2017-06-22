The Tampa Bay Lightning schedule was released today. Some dates to highlight:
October 6 – Home opener vs. Panthers
November 16 –Ben Bishop returns to Tampa
December 19 – First trip to Las Vegas
December 28 – Jonathan Drouin returns to Tampa
Bolts face Stanley Cup champion Penguins twice in the first 10 games. Lightning has an eight-game homestand in March.
Tampa Bay will host the 2018 NHL All-Star Game during the weekend of January 27-29. The League’s mid-season showcase will take place at Amalie Arena and will include the NHL All-Star Skills Competition and the NHL All-Star Game.
Tampa Bay Lightning 2017-18 schedule
|OCTOBER
|DAY
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|TIME
|W/L
|Friday
|Oct. 6
|Florida
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Oct. 7
|at Florida
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Monday
|Oct. 9
|Washington
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Oct. 12
|Pittsburgh
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Oct. 14
|St. Louis
|8 p.m.
|_________
|Monday
|Oct. 16
|at Detroit
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|Oct. 17
|at New Jersey
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Oct. 19
|Pittsburgh
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|Oct. 24
|at Carolina
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Oct. 26
|Detroit
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Oct. 28
|Anaheim
|10 p.m.
|_________
|Monday
|Oct. 30
|at Florida
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|NOVEMBER
|Thursday
|Nov. 2
|N.Y. Rangers
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Nov. 4
|Columbus
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Wednesday
|Nov. 8
|at San Jose
|10:30 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Nov. 9
|at Los Angeles
|10:30 p.m.
|_________
|Sunday
|Nov. 12
|at Anaheim
|8 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Nov. 16
|Dallas
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Nov. 18
|N.Y. Islanders
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Wednesday
|Nov. 22
|Chicago
|8:30 p.m.
|_________
|Friday
|Nov. 24
|at Washington
|5 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Nov. 25
|at Pittsburgh
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|Nov. 28
|at Buffalo
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Wednesday
|Nov. 29
|at Boston
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|DECEMBER
|_________
|Saturday
|Dec. 2
|San Jose
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|Dec. 5
|N.Y. Islanders
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Dec. 7
|Colorado
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Dec. 9
|Winnipeg
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|Dec. 12
|at St. Louis
|8 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Dec. 14
|at Arizona
|9 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Dec. 16
|at Colorado
|9 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|Dec. 19
|at Las Vegas
|10 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Dec. 21
|Ottawa
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Dec. 23
|Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Dec. 28
|Montreal
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Friday
|Dec. 29
|Philadelphia
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Sunday
|Dec. 31
|at Columbus
|6 p.m.
|_________
|JANUARY
|Tuesday
|Jan. 2
|at Toronto
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Jan. 4
|at Montreal
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Jan. 6
|at Ottawa
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Sunday
|Jan. 7
|at Detroit
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|Jan. 9
|Carolina
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Jan. 11
|Calgary
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Jan. 18
|Las Vegas
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Jan. 20
|at Minnesota
|9 p.m.
|_________
|Monday
|Jan. 22
|at Chicago
|8:30 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|Jan. 23
|at Nashville
|8 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Jan. 25
|at Philadelphia
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|Jan. 30
|at Winnipeg
|8 p.m.
|_________
|FEBRUARY
|Thursday
|Feb. 1
|at Calgary
|9 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Feb. 3
|at Vancouver
|10 p.m.
|_________
|Monday
|Feb. 5
|at Edmonton
|9 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|Feb. 8
|Vancouver
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Feb. 10
|Los Angeles
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Monday
|Feb. 12
|at Toronto
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|Feb. 13
|at Buffalo
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Feb. 15
|Detroit
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Feb. 17
|New Jersey
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|Feb. 20
|at Washington
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|Feb. 22
|at Ottawa
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|Feb. 24
|at Montreal
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Monday
|Feb. 26
|Toronto
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Wednesday
|Feb. 28
|Buffalo
|7 p.m.
|_________
|MARCH
|Thursday
|March 1
|at Dallas
|8:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|March 3
|Philadelphia
|1 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|March 6
|Florida
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|March 8
|N.Y. Rangers
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|March 10
|Montreal
|1 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|March 13
|Ottawa
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|March 17
|Boston
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Sunday
|March 18
|Edmonton
|5 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|March 20
|Toronto
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|March 22
|at N.Y. Islanders
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|March 24
|at New Jersey
|7 p.m.
|_________
|Monday
|March 26
|Arizona
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Thursday
|March 29
|at Bostson
|7 p.m.
|_________
|APRIL
|Sunday
|April 1
|Nashville
|6 p.m.
|_________
|Tuesday
|April 3
|Boston
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Friday
|April 6
|Buffalo
|7:30 p.m.
|_________
|Saturday
|April 7
|at Carolina
|7 p.m.
|_________
Lightning schedule by the numbers
12 — Sets of back-to-back games, including the first two games and final two
9 — Of the 12 games in January that are on the road; the Jan. 27-28 All-Star Game splits up a stretch of eight consecutive road games between January and February
8 — Consecutive home games from March 3-20, the longest homestand of the season
6 — Games in 10 nights to end the season, including two back-to-backs
1 — Trip to Las Vegas to face the expansion Golden Knights (Dec. 19)
(Scheule courtesy of Tampa Bay Times.)
Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.