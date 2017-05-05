The 2017 NHL Entry Draft will be the 55th NHL Entry Draft. The draft will be held on June 23–24, 2017 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. This years draft is considered a weak one which means it is difficult to predict who the Lightning will select. While the Bolts certainly need to bolster their defensive depth, GM Steve Yzerman loves playmakers and scorers.

Here are three prospects, that if still available at 14, the Bolts should select.

Juuso Valimaki, D, Tri-City (WHL)

If the Lightning draft a defenseman with the 14th pick, it should be 18 year old Juuso Valimaki from the Tri-City Americans in the WHL. The Nokia, Finland native is a a product of the Finnish developmental system, where he made a name for himself at 16 years old. As a 17 year old rookie in the Western Hockey League he accumulated 32 points and 61 points the following season. The 6’2″, 201 pound lefthanded blueliner has quickly adjusted well to the smaller North American rinks.

“I think his offensive game has really come along this year. He’s got a fair number of goals and he’s pushing the game offensively more than he did last year. Last year he was good offensively … he moved the puck but he got hurt and missed a lot of time. He was feeling his way more last year. This year he’s been more assertive and he’s trying to dictate the game more.” – John Williams, NHL Central Scouting.

“Valimaki has better than average size, skating, skill and is one of the older players in the 2017 draft class. His offensive output didn’t materialize at the World Junior for a struggling Team Finland but has been over a point per game producer in his second season in the WHL. Valimaki will excel at the NHL with his speed and ability to carry the puck up ice as well as make exceptional outlet passes. His skating is an asset and in conjunction with his size he plays the prototypical modern day NHL style of game.” – Peter Harling, Dobber Prospects.

Scouting reports say he has good hockey sense and vision. He is a strong skater and an effective puck distributor.

Juuso Valimaki Defense Born Oct 6 1998 -- Nokia, Finland Height 6.02 -- Weight 200 -- Shoots L --- Regular Season --- ---- Playoffs ---- Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015-16 Tri-City Americans WHL 56 7 25 32 24 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Tri-City Americans WHL 60 19 42 61 34 2016-17p Tri-City Americans WHL 4 0 1 1 8 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Eeli Tolvanen, RW, Sioux City (USHL)

Eeli Tolvanen is the pick. Another prospect from Finland, the 5'10", 174 lbs. right winger finished with 54 points in 50 games playing for the Sioux City Musketeers of the USHL. The sniper has an Ovechkin-like wrister that makes him dangerous anywhere in the offensive zone. Tolvanen is committed to Boston College.

"He has plenty of speed, hockey sense and intensity to complement a solid skill set and NHL-caliber release. Tolvanen (5-10, 170), born in Finland, will attend Boston College in 2017-18. He leads Sioux City in goals (16), points (29), game-winning goals (four) and shots on goal (134) in 26 games." – Mike Morreale, NHL.com.

"The Sioux City winger is a true goal scorer and an offensive weapon. He can make skilled plays when he possesses the puck and plays with good speed. His biggest asset is without any doubt his deadly shot. Fires the puck with great velocity and accuracy. Although he is known for his goal scoring skills, he is also a decent puck distributor and has playmaking abilities." – Dennis Schellenberg, Hockey Prospectus.

Eeli Tolvanen Right Wing Born Apr 22 1999 -- Nummela, Finland Height 5.10 -- Weight 170 -- Shoots L --- Regular Season --- ---- Playoffs ---- Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2015-16 Sioux City Musketeers USHL 49 17 21 38 12 -- -- -- -- -- 2016-17 Sioux City Musketeers USHL 52 30 24 54 26 2016-17p Sioux City Musketeers USHL 5 3 2 5 0 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Callan Foote, D, Kelowna (WHL)

Callan Foote is the son of former NHL defendeman Adam Foote, who played 19 seasons in the NHL and hoisted two Stanley Cups. The 6’3″, 198 lbs. Foote can play the physical game lke his dad did, but he is a much more skilled offensive player.

The Englewood, Colorado native is a smart defensive skater that, with his size, can and will play the shutdown defensive style game. Despite his size he is very mobile, making him the complete blueliner.

The right handed Foote could be the steal of the draft, especially for the Lightning who desperately need an offensive top four defender.

“Son of former NHLer Allan Foote is a big defenceman who is quite mobile for his size. Uses his very long reach to make plays and shows poise with the puck. He is not afraid of playing physical and benefits from his big body and strength in battles. Possess decent shooting tools and is not only limited to a pure big and mean defender, but also distributes the puck smoothly and creates offense.” – Dennis Schellenberg, Hockey Prospectus

“Two-way defenseman with high hockey IQ in all three zones. Almost never out of position on a play.” –ISS Hockey.

Callan Foote Defense Born Dec 13 1998 -- Englewood, CO Height 6.04 -- Weight 210 -- Shoots R --- Regular Season --- ---- Playoffs ---- Season Team Lge GP G A Pts PIM GP G A Pts PIM -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2014-15 Omaha Lancers USHL 2 0 1 1 0 -- -- -- -- -- 2015-16 Kelowna Rockets WHL 71 8 28 36 36 18 1 8 9 12 2016-17 Kelowna Rockets WHL 71 6 51 57 41 2016-17p Kelowna Rockets WHL 14 1 6 7 24 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

