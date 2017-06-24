Friday night at Amalie Arena, Lightning season ticket members got the first glimpse of festivities planned to celebrate the franchise’s upcoming 25th anniversary season. The present and future remain bright for the Tampa Bay Lightning but they look forward to highlighting some of the moments that have forged the team’s identity over their history to this point.

25 years of hockey history in Tampa Bay. Here's to 25 more. ⚡️#Bolts25: https://t.co/m7nTnNME1j pic.twitter.com/IKxY1BlbgC — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 23, 2017

Lightning CEO Steve Griggs was on hand to unveil the logo that will be utilized throughout the anniversary season. The logo will be featured on a patch that will be affixed to the upper right shoulder of the home jerseys for the duration of the season. On the road, the Bolts will don an All-Star Game patch leading up to the festivities in late January. After All-Star weekend the 25th-anniversary logo will take its place on both sets of uniforms.

The team stressed the importance of keeping the celebration going. A special event will be featured during every month of the season. Things get underway in August with the first Bolts Brew Fest at Amalie Arena. A ceremony recognizing the inaugural 1992- 1993 team will take place on October 14th. The 2004 Stanley Cup winning team will receive a ceremony of their own on November 4th.

Throughout the NHL’s 100th anniversary this year, a roving celebrating has been making its way to every city in the league. The Centennial Celebration will make its way to Tampa from December 7-10th. The Fan Arena has been getting rave reviews from those who have experienced it so far. It will have everything from a pop-up hockey rink to virtual reality experiences to the Stanley Cup and a Museum truck holding more than 1,000 square feet of memorabilia.

Eyes around the hockey world will turn to Tampa at the end of January as the Lighting host the 2018 All-Star Weekend. Fans will also be able to vote on the 25 best Lightning players of the last 25 years. It sounds like the Bolts have a lot more in store for fans to enjoy.

