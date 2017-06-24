Quantcast
Tampa Bay Lightning Day Two Draft Recap (W/Yzerman And Murray Audio)
Posted by on June 24, 2017

Day two of the NHL Entry Draft saw the Lightning make five picks. GM Steve Yzerman got his right-handed defenseman, Cal Foote, yesterday and started today by snagging the winger he coveted.

With the 48th pick, the Lightning selected 19-year-old Russian forward Alexander Volkov.

Yzerman went off the board with this pick. The 6’1”, 192 pound left shot was not ranked by any of the scouting services. Yzerman may have been able to trade down and still get Volkov, but he did fill a need for a winger.

The Bolts are deep in forwards and because of that, Yzerman could afford to take a flier on Volkov.

The 19-year-old Volkov bounced back and forth between Russian junior leagues last season. He has quick hands and above-average size (6-foot-1, 195 pounds), but he struggles with consistency on a game-by-game basis and he can disappear for long stretches of time.

Volkov was not drafted last year and played in the KHL with SKA. His contract just expired. We’ll see if he comes over right away and plays with AHL Syracuse.

Elite Prospects

 Season Team League GP G A TP PIM
 2013-2014 SKA-1946 St. Petersburg MHL 16 2 2 4 6
 2014-2015 SKA-1946 St. Petersburg MHL 54 11 8 19 36
SKA-Varyagi Vsevolozhsk MHL B 2 2 2 4 0
Russia U18 Hlinka Memorial 4 0 0 0 2
Russia U18 (all) International-Jr 4 0 0 0 2
 2015-2016 SKA-1946 St. Petersburg MHL 42 16 11 27 34
 2016-2017 SKA-Neva St. Petersburg VHL 15 3 0 3 4
SKA-1946 St. Petersburg MHL 16 6 5 11 12
Russian Selects U20 Jr Super Series 6 0 3 3 0
 2017-2018 SKA-Neva St. Petersburg VHL
SKA-1946 St. Petersburg MHL

With pick 76, the Lightning selected 17-year-old Russian center Alexei Lipanov.

CHICAGO, IL – JUNE 24: Alexei Lipanov meets with executives after being selected 76th overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2017 NHL Draft at the United Center on June 24, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Future Considerations said this about Lipanov:

A very gifted and opportunistic centre…extremely fast on his skates…has “jersey flapping” speed, excellent agility and quickness that he uses in tight areas to be elusive…with a couple of quick strides, he can easily fly by the oppositions defense and take the puck to the net…has a good accurate wrist shot…can create plays out of nothing with his high-end vision and offensive instincts…creativity with the puck leads to many scoring chances…has the vision and talent to pace an attack…he makes good plays everywhere on the ice and he competes hard…uses hs speed on forechecking duties coupled with his intensity to get on the puck quickly…not a defensive minded player by any stretch but has the ability to help out when needed and covers his man consistently…does not fly the zone early like some other offensively gifted prospects would…has an excellent shot and is a hungry, determined player…very responsible centre in the Russian mold of centres…top six pro upside. 

Elite Prospects

 Season Team League GP G A TP PIM
 2014-2015 Dynamo Moskva U16 Russia U16 33 21 28 49 12
Dynamo Moskva U16 Russia U16 Finals 6 3 6 9 2
Russia U16 (all) International-Jr 7 2 3 5 16
 2015-2016 Dynamo Moskva U17 Russia U17 18 2 12 14 39
HK MVD Balashikha MHL 32 3 5 8 16
Russia U17 WHC-17 6 2 2 4 4
Russia U18 WJC-18 5 1 2 3 0
 2016-2017 Russia U18 Hlinka Memorial 5 0 5 5 0
Dynamo Balashikha VHL 21 3 5 8 8
Russia U18 |WJAC-19| WJAC-19 4 4 4 8 0
HK MVD Balashikha MHL 11 0 3 3 6
Russia U18 WJC-18 7 0 3 3 0
 2017-2018 Barrie Colts OHL

With Pick 169, Tampa Bay selected Elk River’s 19-year-old defenseman Nick Perbix, who is headed to St. Cloud State.

Elk River senior defenseman Nick Perbix drives to the net with the puck during the second period Saturday. Perbix scored one goal as the Elks knocked off Duluth East 4-1. Photo by Drew Herron, SportsEngine

In his senior season at Elk River, Perbix put up 10 goals and 30 assists for 40 points, all career highs. Perbix finished his high school career with 82 points (19 goals, 63 assists) in 120 games. (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Elite Prospects

 Season Team League GP G A TP PIM
 2013-2014 Elk River High USHS 23 0 3 3 2
 2014-2015 Elk River High USHS 23 0 3 3 0
 2015-2016 Elk River High USHS 25 5 17 22 10
 2016-2017 Sections 4&7 Seniors USHS 3 1 0 1 0
Team Northwest USHS 21 3 10 13 6
Elk River High USHS 25 10 30 40 6
 2017-2018 St. Cloud State Univ. NCAA

At pick number 180 the Bolts selected USHL center Cole Guttman of the Dubuque Fighting Saints. He is also headed to St. Cloud State.

Cole Guttman, a member of the Los Angeles Jr. Kings’ Pacific District champion 16U AAA Major team this past season, will attend and play his NCAA Division I hockey at St. Cloud State University following his junior career.

Guttman averaged over a point a game for Dubuque of the USHL in 2016-17, notching 27 goals and 27 assists in 53 regular season games. In the playoffs, Guttman chipped in a goal and three assists in six games for the Fighting Saints.

Guttman has been named Dubuque’s captain for the upcoming season. (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Elite Prospects

 Season Team League GP G A TP PIM
 2008-2009 California Brick Invitational 5 2 4 6 6
 2011-2012 Los Angeles Jr. Kings QC Int PW 7 9 6 15 6
 2013-2014 Los Angeles Jr. Kings Bantam AAA Bantam 4 1 1 2 17
 2014-2015 Team Blue USA-S15 5 2 5 7
Los Angeles Jr. Kings U16 T1EHL U16 24 9 16 25 16
 2015-2016 Team Black USA-S16 5 3 5 8 0
Los Angeles Jr. Kings U16 T1EHL U16 30 24 24 48 34
USNTDP Juniors USHL 3 0 0 0 0
U.S. National U17 Team USDP 3 0 0 0 0
Dubuque Fighting Saints USHL 2 0 1 1 0
 2016-2017 Team Gray USA-S17 5 3 2 5
Dubuque Fighting Saints USHL 53 27 27 54 18
 2017-2018 Dubuque Fighting Saints USHL
 2018-2019 St. Cloud State Univ. NCAA

With their last selection in the 2017 draft, at number 200, the Lightning drafted 18-year-old Minnesota high school center Sammy Walker, who is headed to the University of Minnesota.

Future Gopher Sammy Walker – Photo Nick Wosika

Walker will return to his high school team and then attend Minnesota.

SBNation College Hockey says:

Listed at 5’9″, 135 lbs, he is a speedy forward entering his sophomore season at Edina (MN-HS). Walker had 5 goals and 9 points in 30 games last season for the Hornets, whose attempt at a 3rd straight state Class AA title ended two games short. SB Nation College Hockey’s #7 ranked freshman before the season, he was joined on that team by future Gopher Garrett Wait. (2016-17 commit Ryan Zuhlsdorf also previously played for the Hornets before heading to the USHL.) In addition to his speed, Walker is an above average playmaker.

CAREER TOTALS

GP G A TP PPG PIM +/- GP G A TP PPG PIM +/-
Postseason
Filter postseason
All types
Playoffs
  MN State: 3 0 0 0 0.00 2 2 |
  NCAA: 0 0 0 0 0 |
  USA-S15: 5 2 4 6 1.20 0 0 |
  USA-S16: 5 5 3 8 1.60 0 0 |
  USA-S17: 5 2 2 4 0.80 0 0 |
  USHL: 4 0 0 0 0.00 6 -3 |
  USHS: 116 63 65 128 1.10 64 0 | 10 7 8 15 1.50 2 2

Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email usat lightningshout@aol.com.

