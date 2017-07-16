In a Sportsnet article, Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev stated that he harbors no hard feelings towards the Montreal Canadiens for trading him to the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Jonathan Drouin.

“Being upset or resenting anyone is pointless,” said Sergachev. (Translated from Russian to English by Igor Nikonov of Raw Charge.) “You can be traded 15 times during your career. I’ve been traded because Montreal needed a good forward and trading me was the only way for them to get one.”

“They needed that francophone who would score and would be loved by the fans,” said Sergachev. “Besides, he really wanted to play there.”

Sergachev describes his first impressions of Lightning GM Steve Yzerman and coach Jon Cooper.

The article states that Sergachev has since talked to Cooper who left “a positive impression” on him. He also spoke highly of Steve Yzerman, calling him “an atypical general manager.”

“I haven’t seen a general manager going into the locker-room and talking to prospects, trying to solve their small problems,” said Sergachev. “Our flight from Tampa was delayed by 14 hours, we couldn’t take off. Yzerman talked to us and tried to distract us from all that.”