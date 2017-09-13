Dave Andreychuk, Martin St. Louis, Vincent Lecavalier and Brad Richards joined forces again as each donated $10,000 to the Tampa Bay Lightning Hurricane Relief fund.

Happy to support the people that have supported me and my family for many years. Every little bit help. #donate #IrmaRelief https://t.co/HJvTZrZl8N — Martin St.Louis (@mstlouis_26) September 13, 2017

As of Wednesday, the fund is less than $5,000 short of its goal of raising at least $50,000 for victims of Hurricane Irma.

On Tuesday, The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), National Hockey League (NHL), Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning announced a joint donation of $2.7 million for hurricane relief to those affected across the state of Florida by Hurricane Irma.

