Posted byon
Dave Andreychuk, Martin St. Louis, Vincent Lecavalier and Brad Richards joined forces again as each donated $10,000 to the Tampa Bay Lightning Hurricane Relief fund.
As of Wednesday, the fund is less than $5,000 short of its goal of raising at least $50,000 for victims of Hurricane Irma.
On Tuesday, The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), National Hockey League (NHL), Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning announced a joint donation of $2.7 million for hurricane relief to those affected across the state of Florida by Hurricane Irma.
Follow me on Twitter @LightningShout and please “like” LightningShout on Facebook. You can email us at lightningshout@aol.com.