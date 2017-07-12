In an article in The Sherbrooke Times, Lightning forward Cedric Paquette discusses the Jonathan Drouin trade:

“He (Drouin) is explosive offensively, he has magic hands, an extraordinary vision. For the Montreal supporters, this will be a jewel to see. I think they’ll love it,” said Paquette.

Paquette admits that the strike of his former team-mate, two years ago, may be the cause of this transaction.

“Surely, it is difficult to move to the side of it and not remember. I think Steve Yzerman had that in mind, he commented.

“That said, I do not believe that it is because of this only. We need reinforcements in defense and we also need space on the wage bill.”

Yzerman, however, has managed to keep the services of another striker, Monday, in Tyler Johnson. The latter has signed a contract extension of seven years, with a value of $35 million.

“This is a big one for us. It is a good thing for it to return next year. Steve had a big summer in front of him with a lot of players put under contract, and not a lot of space on the wage bill”, has analyzed Paquette.