In January it was reported that 25-year-old forward Joel Vermin had agreed to a five-year deal with the Lions and that the contract would include an NHL out clause for a one-way deal. While Vermin had confirmed at the time that he had indeed signed with a Swiss team, he did not disclose the terms of the deal and which club he had signed with

.

We now know that Vermin signed a five-year contract with Lausanne HC in Swiss National League A. Reportedly the contract does have an NHL exit clause if an NHL team is interested in acquiring his services. His contract with the Tampa Bay Lightning is running out, though.

Vermin was selected by the Lightning in the 7th round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Vermin played for the Lightning over the last three seasons, appearing in 24 NHL games (four assists) and in 185 AHL games (44 goals, 55 assists) for the Syracuse Crunch.

