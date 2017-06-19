Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Peter Budaj has agreed to a two-year extension with the club. The contract has an AAV of $1.025M.

The contract is not signed yet because of the roster freeze, but the Lightning have their backup goalie.

Budaj played in seven games for the Bolts last season, starting four of them. He registered a 2.80 GAA and a .898 SV%.

Budaj’s priority was to stay with Tampa Bay because his family moved here.

Beat writer Joe Smith tells us, Peter Budaj’s agent Rolly Hedges: “There was a great interest in Peter coming back. He likes the Tampa Bay area. He likes his teammates.”

(Photos/Christine Gunn)

