The Lightning received two additional picks in the draft as part of trades, the 48th overall from Toronto (in exchange for Brian Boyle) and the 180th selection from Montreal (in exchange for Nikita Nesterov), but also dealt their fourth and fifth round picks to Philadelphia (in exchange for Valtteri Filppula) and Los Angeles (in exchange for Ben Bishop), respectively. Tampa Bay is slated to make two selections in the second round, as well as a pair in the sixth. They have never selected 14th overall.

The Bolts made 10 selections in the 2016 draft, including Brett Howden (Moose Jaw, WHL) in the first round, as well as Libor Hajek (Saskatoon, WHL), Boris Katchouk (Sault Ste. Marie, OHL) and Taylor Raddysh (Erie, OHL) in the second. The Lightning made more selections in 2016 than they did in any previous draft since it went to seven rounds in 2005. Prior to 2016, the most picks Tampa Bay had ever made was nine, which they did in 2015, 2007 and 2005.

The 2017 NHL Draft will mark the first time the Blackhawks and the city of Chicago will host the event.

The NHL roster freeze lifts at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Pick Summary:

Round Overall

1 14

2 45

2 48 (from TOR)

3 76

6 169

6 180 (from MTL)

7 200