Today, the NHL released images of all the NHL teams newAdidas jerseys.

Here is the new Lightning look:

The National Hockey League (NHL®) and adidas unveiled the new ADIZERO Authentic NHL jerseys and uniforms for all 31 NHL teams, including the Tampa Bay Lightning, which will make their on-ice debut with the 2017-18 season.

At the forefront of innovation, design and craftsmanship, the new ADIZERO Authentic NHL jersey takes the hockey uniform system and hockey jersey silhouette to the next level by redefining fit, feel and lightweight construction.

Specifically, for Tampa Bay, the Lightning’s home jersey remains relatively unchanged, with the lone exception being the removal of the laces from the neckline. Tampa Bay has chosen to stick with the same lettering and numbers, opting against the perforated look some teams have adopted.

“The Lightning are extremely excited to join the rest of the National Hockey League this evening in unveiling our new Adidas home jersey,” Lightning Chief Executive Officer Steve Griggs said. “adidas’ revolutionary technology will bring a more modern look and elite-level performance to our athletes, as well as an aggressive price point for our fans who want to purchase an authentic jersey through retail.”

